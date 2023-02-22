The Kerry Drama Festival starts on Friday March 3rd at the Ivy Leaf Theatre, Castleisland. Shows nightly at 8pm. Plays include ‘A Skull in Connemara’, ‘Blithe Spirit’ and ‘Stolen Child’. Book now on 086 1054515
Advertisement
The Kerry Drama Festival starts on Friday March 3rd at the Ivy Leaf Theatre, Castleisland. Shows nightly at 8pm. Plays include ‘A Skull in Connemara’, ‘Blithe Spirit’ and ‘Stolen Child’. Book now on 086 1054515
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus