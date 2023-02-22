Advertisement
Community Diary

Kerry Drama Festival starts on Friday March 3rd at the Ivy Leaf Theatre, Castleisland.

Feb 22, 2023 12:02 By receptionradiokerry
Kerry Drama Festival starts on Friday March 3rd at the Ivy Leaf Theatre, Castleisland. Kerry Drama Festival starts on Friday March 3rd at the Ivy Leaf Theatre, Castleisland.
Share this article

The Kerry Drama Festival starts on Friday March 3rd at the Ivy Leaf Theatre, Castleisland. Shows nightly at 8pm.  Plays include ‘A Skull in Connemara’, ‘Blithe Spirit’ and ‘Stolen Child’.  Book now on 086 1054515

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus