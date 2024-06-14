Prayer Meeting . Sunday 16th. June at 2 30pm in Scartaglen Church.

Prayer meeting on Sunday 16th of June at 2 30pm in Scartaglen Church with Fr. Seán Jones and Janice Carrig. Eucharistic healing, rosary, divine mercy, prayers & worship and laying of hands
