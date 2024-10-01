Advertisement
‘After the dust has Settled’ a Post-Budget 2025 Breakfast Briefing on Thursday October 3rd

Oct 1, 2024
‘After the dust has Settled’ a Post-Budget 2025 Breakfast Briefing on Thursday October 3rd
Castleisland Chamber Alliance, in Association with IFAC Accountancy Planning and Advice, will host ‘After the dust has Settled’ a Post-Budget 2025 Breakfast Briefing on Thursday October 3rd in the River Island Hotel at 9.30am.

Get an in-depth review of the budget from Thomas Culloty and Michael Brosnan, focusing on Personal, Business and Farming Taxation, as well as the many Support Payment Adjustments that are promised. For a fuller understanding of what’s in it for you this is a must attend session.

[email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

