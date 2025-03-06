Advertisement
Tarbert Theatre Players Present "Finders Keepers" March 7th & 8th

Mar 6, 2025 07:55 By receptionradiokerry
Tarbert Theatre Players Present "Finders Keepers" March 7th & 8th
Tarbert Community Centre hosts Tarbert Theatre Players production of "Finders Keepers" this Friday and Saturday night (March 7th & 8th) starting at 8.pm book tickets with Eithne on 087 914 4766.

