Claim some Killarney cyclists appear to be in the Tour de France

It’s claimed some Killarney cyclists appear to be taking part in the Tour de France.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District Brendan Cronin made the claim at the monthly meeting, when members were discussing cyclists allegedly using the footpaths in the town.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan first called for greater enforcement of byelaws, which prohibit cyclists from using footpaths.

He said he saw an elderly woman, who was walking on the footpath, knocked down by a cyclist who’d used the footpath instead of the main road.

Councillor O’Callaghan said gardaí need to start enforcing the byelaws.

Independent councillor Donal Grady said it’s mostly adults who’re cycling on footpaths and it’s only a matter of time before more serious accidents occur, while Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson said all bike hire companies should be required to have bells installed on every bike.

Cathaoirleach of the MD, Independent councillor Brendan Cronin, said cyclists need to respect footpath users.

He said some cyclists are using walkways at such speeds, that he’s wondered if they’re competing in the Tour de France.

In response, Kerry County Council says it’ll speak to An Garda Siochana about where to place signage advising cyclists they cannot use the footpaths.