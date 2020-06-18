Castleisland man pays tribute to late friend Detective Garda Colm Horkan

A Castleisland man has paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot dead while on duty in Roscommon.

Last night Detective Garda Colm Horkan was on patrol in Castlerea when he went to deal with an incident on the main street.

The situation evolved into a physical altercation and he was shot dead with his own gun.

Michael Burke, who lives in Castleisland, knew Detective Garda Colm Horkan and his family.

Mr Burke’s mother is from Charlestown in Mayo, the area where Detective Garda Colm Horkan and his siblings grew up.

Michael Burke says it was unbelievable and devastating to hear the sad news this morning.

He paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan:

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has condemned this killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Roscommon.

She says members of An Garda Síochána put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention on behalf of us all.

Deputy Foley says it was an attack on civilised society, adding a clear message needs to be sent out that we will not tolerate this brutal brand of criminality.