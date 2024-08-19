Kerry Racing News

Presenting Lad added to his win at Roscommon nine days previously when landing the two-mile rated novice chase under Phillip Enright at Tramore on Thursday. Trained in County Sligo by Mark McNiff, the Presenting The Lads Syndicate-owned eight-year-old got the better of the Henry de Bromhead-trained 13/8 favourite Still Ciel after the final fence to score by a neck at odds of 9/2.
Upcoming Fixtures
Roscommon – Tuesday, August 20 (First Race 5.20pm)
Sligo – Wednesday, August 21 (First Race 5.08pm)
Leopardstown – Thursday, August 22 (First Race 4.50pm)
Killarney – Thursday, August 22 (First Race 4.33pm)
Killarney – Friday, August 23 (First Race 5.10pm)
Kilbeggan – Friday, August 23 (First Race 4.50pm)
Curragh – Saturday, August 24 (First Race 1.45pm)
Killarney – Saturday, August 24 (First Race 2.30pm)
Naas – Sunday, August 25 (First Race 1.57pm)