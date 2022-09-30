Best of Kerry Awards 2022 Award Winners

17 Best of Kerry Award 2022 winners have been announced at an event at the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre at the Kerry Sports Academy,Tralee. It is the first year of the awards which were organised by Radio Kerry and sponsored by Lee Strand – The Best Milk in Kerry!

BEST CLUB JERSEY | AUSTIN STACKS GAA CLUB

The award winners were as follows:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wnz9WCEQguw

BEST HOTEL | BALLYGARRY ESTATE, HOTEL & SPA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMkI3H89Qq4

BEST COFFEE | BEAN IN DINGLE

BEST BUTCHER | BURKE'S BUTCHERS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIGq6I25uUc

BEST HAIRDRESSER | EMMA QUIRKE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dX4xOqu1Ntg

BEST BEAUTY SALON | EXPOSÉ BEAUTY LOUNGE & HAIR STUDIO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sxiFXmIALU

BEST BEACH | INCH

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rZ7u7lfEZ8

BEST BARBER | JAMES' BARBERSHOP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NYIHgbO_lI

BEST RESTAURANT | KATE BROWNE'S BAR & RESTAURANT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siJKCfa4ZIo

BEST SANDWICH | KINGDOM FOOD & WINE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9OTDAjoW0I

BEST TOURIST ATTRACTION | MUCKROSS HOUSE & GARDENS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eub_xQ9tKzU

BEST ICE CREAM | MURPHY'S ICE CREAM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My3WkSSuXE0

BEST SPA | NÁDÚR SPA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwaQF9HwVyY

BEST FESTIVAL | THE ROSE OF TRALEE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeTMHmonFpw

BEST FAMILY BUSINESS | SANDY FEET FARM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7dge9JY6AY

BEST PUB | SEAN ÓG'S

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DlzlDs03E0

BEST TAKEAWAY | THE FISH BOX

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjRZuyWKcBc

The Best of Kerry was launched in late August, promoted via Radio Kerry’s radio and digital platforms and shared by businesses and communities countywide. Radio Kerry listeners and social media followers were initially invited to nominate their best of Kerry in 17 categories, which ranged from Best Beach to Best Takeaway, via the station’s website. In this phase over 40,000 nominations were received spanning the county from north to south and east to west. They were then shortlisted to the top 5 in each category with two categories showing a tie for 5th place!

The shortlist was published and once again it was opened to a public to cast their votes in the 17 categories. Almost 150,000 votes were registered over a two week period which resulted in the top choice in each category being rewarded with a Best of Kerry 2022 Award!

Fiona Stack, General Manager, Radio Kerry said, “One the reasons we decided on doing the awards was we were conscious that there was a lot of negativity around – bad news that was unavoidable about the economy, utility bills, the Ukraine, and climate change. While all these are realities – we all know that Kerry is a beautiful place with great people, great businesses and great communities. And those stories need to be told too”.

Gearóid Linnane, CEO, Lee Strand said “Lee Strand is delighted to collaborate with Radio Kerry to sponsor the Best of Kerry Awards 2022. The awards were a tremendous success, recognising the importance of supporting local and celebrating everything that is the best in our Kingdom from breath-taking beaches to fabulous food. What is great about the Best of Kerry Awards is that awards were based on people’s choice and it was fantastic to see customers voting and showing their support. We would like to congratulate all of the winners and everyone who was nominated for an award over the past number of weeks.”

Radio Kerry and Lee Strand wish to acknowledge the support of John Stack, Dúchas Comhaltas Centre and Hazel Byrne, Kerry Sports Academy.

The Best of Kerry will return in 2023!