Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Minor Football League

Division 1 Final

Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 Listowel Emmets 2-18



North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee

Div 1 Final replay

St.Senans 4-10 Moyvane 5-20



North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee

Div 1

Ballydonoghue A 4-13 Emmetts A 5-11

Ballydonoghue B 5-6 Emmetts B 5-23

Div 2

Bally Asdee 3-6 Duagh 5-22

Finuge 3-6 Beale 3-9

Knock Brosna 5-10 Tarbert 5-8

East Region U13 Football League

Round 1

Division 1

Kilcummin 3-10 Fossa 2-10

Killarney Legion 5-18 Kenmare 4-04

Division 2

Currow 4-17 Spa 2-07

Gneeveguilla 0-13 Firies 5-11



East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney

Division 6 Final

Rathmore 3-13 Cordal-Scartaglin 2-08



East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Scartaglin v Gneeveguilla @ 7

Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition

Division 1a

Keel 1-11 Austin Stacks 1-15

Laune Rangers 5-30 Churchill 2-05

Division 1b

Keel 2-07 Austin Stacks 5-14

Laune Rangers 4-05 Churchill 5-23

Division 2a

Milltown/Castlemaine 3-07 Castlegregory 4-09

Ballymacelligott 4-12 Kerins O’Rahillys 2-08

Division 2b

Milltown/Castlemaine 5-07 Castlegregory 3-08

Ballymacelligott 5-10 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-08

Division 3

Dingle 5-14 Ballymacelligott C 3-06

Division 4

St. Pats Blennerville 4-05 Laune Rangers C 5-11



Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Minor Football Competition

Division 1

Austin Stacks 1-9 Dingle 1-10

Division 2

Ballymacelligott 2-11(17) John Mitchels 3-09(18)

Division 3

Castlegregory 1-18 Ardfert 0-07

Annascaul/Lispole 1-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13



North Kerry Ladies Football

D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2

Na Gaeil 4-15 Listowel Emmets 3-01

Coiste Trali Suits Select U14 Football League

Na Gaeil 5-21 John Mitchels 1-7

County Junior Hurling Championship

Duagh V Ladys Walk 7:00

Killarney Carpets & Furniture Centre O’Sullivan Cup East Kerry Junior Football Championship

Final at 7

Dr Crokes V Spa

Venue: Killarney Legion pitch

Extra time if necessary

The Bill Tangney Cup

Semi Final at 7

Firies V Glenflesk

Venue: Dr Crokes pitch

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

Final

Milltown/Castlemaine v Beaufort at 7 in Killorglin.

Extra time playable

Man of the Match sponsored by Trophyworld Tralee

North Kerry Minor Football League

Division 2 Final

@ 7 in O’Rahilly Park, Ballylongford

Moyvane/Tarbert v Beale

Coiste Trali Suits Select U14 Football League

Div 1/2

Kerins O’Rahillys V Austin Stacks

Div 3

Austin Stacks B v St.Pats at 6.15



The August delegate meeting of the North Kerry Football Board is on at 8.30 this evening in Christy’s, The Well, Listowel.

All clubs are asked to have a delegate in attendance.

