Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Final
Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 Listowel Emmets 2-18
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee
Div 1 Final replay
St.Senans 4-10 Moyvane 5-20
North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee
Div 1
Ballydonoghue A 4-13 Emmetts A 5-11
Ballydonoghue B 5-6 Emmetts B 5-23
Div 2
Bally Asdee 3-6 Duagh 5-22
Finuge 3-6 Beale 3-9
Knock Brosna 5-10 Tarbert 5-8
East Region U13 Football League
Round 1
Division 1
Kilcummin 3-10 Fossa 2-10
Killarney Legion 5-18 Kenmare 4-04
Division 2
Currow 4-17 Spa 2-07
Gneeveguilla 0-13 Firies 5-11
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney
Division 6 Final
Rathmore 3-13 Cordal-Scartaglin 2-08
East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Scartaglin v Gneeveguilla @ 7
Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition
Division 1a
Keel 1-11 Austin Stacks 1-15
Laune Rangers 5-30 Churchill 2-05
Division 1b
Keel 2-07 Austin Stacks 5-14
Laune Rangers 4-05 Churchill 5-23
Division 2a
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-07 Castlegregory 4-09
Ballymacelligott 4-12 Kerins O’Rahillys 2-08
Division 2b
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-07 Castlegregory 3-08
Ballymacelligott 5-10 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-08
Division 3
Dingle 5-14 Ballymacelligott C 3-06
Division 4
St. Pats Blennerville 4-05 Laune Rangers C 5-11
Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Minor Football Competition
Division 1
Austin Stacks 1-9 Dingle 1-10
Division 2
Ballymacelligott 2-11(17) John Mitchels 3-09(18)
Division 3
Castlegregory 1-18 Ardfert 0-07
Annascaul/Lispole 1-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2
Na Gaeil 4-15 Listowel Emmets 3-01
Coiste Trali Suits Select U14 Football League
Na Gaeil 5-21 John Mitchels 1-7
County Junior Hurling Championship
Duagh V Ladys Walk 7:00
Killarney Carpets & Furniture Centre O’Sullivan Cup East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Final at 7
Dr Crokes V Spa
Venue: Killarney Legion pitch
Extra time if necessary
The Bill Tangney Cup
Semi Final at 7
Firies V Glenflesk
Venue: Dr Crokes pitch
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Final
Milltown/Castlemaine v Beaufort at 7 in Killorglin.
Extra time playable
Man of the Match sponsored by Trophyworld Tralee
North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 2 Final
@ 7 in O’Rahilly Park, Ballylongford
Moyvane/Tarbert v Beale
Coiste Trali Suits Select U14 Football League
Div 1/2
Kerins O’Rahillys V Austin Stacks
Div 3
Austin Stacks B v St.Pats at 6.15
The August delegate meeting of the North Kerry Football Board is on at 8.30 this evening in Christy’s, The Well, Listowel.
All clubs are asked to have a delegate in attendance.