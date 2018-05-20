Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny U17 League Semi Final
St Brendans Park 3 Ballyheigue Athletic 2
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
11-00 Ballyhar Dynamos v Castlegregory Celtic, Venue Murt Scott Park.
11-30 Camp United v Killorglin Afc B , Venue Camp Community Field.
11-30 Mitchels Avenue v QPR , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .
11-30 Rattoo Rovers v CG Killarney, Venue Ballyduff .
1-30 Spa Road Fc v Castleisland B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
5-30 Listowel Celtic B v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Pat Kennedy Park.
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
6-00 Ballymac Celtic v Classic Fc B , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Denny Premier A
11-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Fenit Samphires, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
11-30 Killarney Athletic v Tralee Dynamos , Venue Woodlawn .
Denny Premier B
6-00 AC Athletic v CSKA Tralee, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
Denny Division 1B
2-00 Killarney Athletic B v Asdee Rovers , Venue Woodlawn .