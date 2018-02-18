Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Marys 72 Gneeveguilla 59

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Josephs 20 Gneeveguilla 0; Cahersiveen 74 Tralee Tigers BC 48

Lee Strand Juveniles

U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen 24 Kenmare Kestrels 16

U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: Cahersiveen 14 St Annes 28

U12 DIV 1 BOYS: KCYMS 25 Rathmore 49

Lee Strand Juveniles

U16 DIV 3 BOYS: Gneeveguilla v Cahersiveen at 2:00

U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons v Rathmore at 5:00

U14 GIRLS CUP: Kenmare Kestrels v St Marys at 2:30

U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Bobcats v St Bridgets at 3:00

U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Glenbeigh Falcons v Kenmare Kestrels at 7:30

U12 GIRLS CUP: St Marys v TK Bobcats at 3:30

DIV 1 U12 GIRLS: Cahersiveen v Tralee Imperials at 2:00

U12 DIV 2 GIRLS PLATE: TK Killarney Cougars v Ballybunion Wildcats at 1:30

DIV2 U12 GIRLS: St Bridgets v St Marys B at 4:00

U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: Rathmore v Kenmare Kestrels at 12:30; Cahersiveen v TK Cobras at 1:00