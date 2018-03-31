Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Tralee Imperials v St Pauls at 2:00
Busy Evening Across Club Football Championships
Senior Group 1 in Austin Stack Park; Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's @ 6:45 Intermediate Group 1 in Beaufort; Kilcummin V Glenbeigh-Glencar @ 5:30 Group 2 in...
All-Ireland Final Today For St Brendan’s Killarney
St Brendan’s Killarney today contest the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paul Mc Girr Cup Final. They face St Mary's Mullingar in Bansha at 3.30.
Oscar Traynor Exit For Kerry
Kerry have exited the Oscar Traynor at the 1/4 Final stage. They’ve been beaten 2-1 by Sligo/Leitrim, the winner coming in the 94th minute. Gavin Cawley...
Winner of Quinlan’s Fish Good Friday Competition – March 30th, 2018
So, which workplace is the winner of a fish and chips lunch courtesy of Quinlan’s Fish and Chips? All is revealed. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/fishyfriday.mp3
Should GAA Inter County Players Get an Allowance? – March 30th, 2018
A committee appointed by GAA President, Aogán Ó Fearghail, has recommended that county players get paid an allowance. Former Kerry footballer and Radio Kerry...
“This is a Human Rights Issue”: Martin Ferris on Why He’s Raised Concerns over...
The Sinn Féin TD raised concerns in the Dáil this week over workloads and work practices at University Hospital Kerry. The hospital issued this...