Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (Extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 CG Killarney v Ballyheigue Athletic
Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
Morning Sports Update
CRICKET Kerry beat DLR in Round 2 of the National Cup. DLR were all out for 165, with Kerry winning by 10 runs. GAELIC GAMES Galway are the...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals Div 1, for the Donal Curtin Perpetual Cup Southern Gaels 6-13 Austin Stacks 1-8 Div 3 Rathmore v...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
British Royal Visit to Kerry – June 15th, 2018
This show brings you all the build up to the first official British Royal visit in Kerry in more than 150 years including reports...
Republican Sinn Féin to Protest at Royal Visit – June 14th, 2018
Pádraig Garvey of Republican Sinn Féin explained to Jerry why they are staging protests tomorrow against Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/RSF.MP3
Concerns over Liebherr – June 14th, 2018
Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July. A further...