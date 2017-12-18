Kerry Golf News And Results

Kenmare

Men’s Competition.

15hole Stableford Singles.

Sponsor – Mc Mahon and Culloty Builders.

1st. Sean Crowley (28) – 33pts. (OCB)

2nd. Niall O’Shea (16) – 33pts.

Ross

Results :-

This weekend we held a 10 Hole Turkey Competition .

The winners were :-.

1….Terence Mulcahy 25pts

2… Alius Brazeitis 25 pts.

Dooks

MEN’S GOLF RESULTS

3 – CLUB CHALLENGE – 16th & 17th December 2017

1st Torlogh Byrnes (8) 39 pts c/b

2nd Michael McGillycuddy (7) 39 pts c/b

3rd Donal O’Sullivan (23) 39 pts

Best Gross David Marmion (11) 38 pts

Over 65 Michael J’O’Sullivan (15) 33 pts

NEXT WEEKENDS COMPETITION – SUNDAY 24TH DECEMBER – CLUB 13-HOLE SINGLES SWEEP

Ballybunion

Monday 11th – Sunday 17th December 2017

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Turkey Singles Stableford Competition 14 Holes Sunday 17th December 2017 – Old Course

1st Philip Byrne (12) 31pts

2nd Rory Flannery (14) 31pts

3rd Kieran Lynch (15) 31pts

4th Brendan Stack (13) 31pts

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Ladies Voucher Competition– Old Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford / Christmas Hampers – Urraithe ag an Coiste Bainistíochta

1. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (18) 46pts

2. Coilín Brophy (14) 41pts

3. John Curran (27) 40pts

Next Sunday: 14 hole club singles

Tralee

Results Sunday 17th Dec

Mens and Ladies Christmas Waltz

1st : Sean Carmody, Terry Egan, Richard Barrett, Ger Curtin – 60pts

2nd :Rory Kilgannon, Des Fitzgerald, Noel Barrett, Ger McNamara – 60pts

There were 15 cards processed .

Results Tues 05th Dec

1st Shane O’Sullivan (11) 31 Points

There were 3 Cards and CSS was 33 Points

Fixtures:

.

Sat Dec 23rd : Casual Golf.

Sun Dec 24th : Casual Golf.

Weds Dec 27th : Sean Walsh Am Am. Shotgun Start at 11.00am.

Sat Dec 30th : Casual Golf

Sun Dec 31st : Casual Golf

Sat Jan 06th: Casual Golf

Sun Jan 07th: 14 Hole

Castlegregory

Men’s Club. Sunday Dec. 17th, 18 Hole S/F Christmas Hampers kindly Sponsored by the Old Reserves Golf Society.

1st, Tommy Higgins,(17) 41pts, 2nd,Tommy Cosgrove, (15) 38pts, 3rd Richie Greer (7) 36pts

F9 Sean O’Connor(A) 19pts, B9 Jim O’Sullivan 22pts.

Fixture for Sunday Dec. 24th, 3 person Scramble, Shotgun 8.30am

Seniors. Thu. Dec. 14th, 1st, Eamon Reidy

Declan O’Donoghue Memorial Trophy, 1st, Jim O’Sullivan, 2nd, Sean Spillane, 3rd, Bernard

Dennehy,.

Seniors Competition will resume in the New Year. Date will be announced.

Ladies,

Friday 15th Dec. 9 Hole S/F. Christmas Hampers kindly sponsored by the Senior Men’s Club.

1st. Marion Bourke (28) 19pts. 2nd, Marie McCarthy (17) 17pts.

Fixture for Friday Dec. 23rd, 9 Hole S/F, draw at 10.00am

9 Hole Re-entry continues until Friday Dec. 23rd.

Raffle for Hampers will take place on Friday Dec. 23rd.

We wish all our Members and their families a very happy Christmas and good luck for 2018

Killarney

Club Captain, Derry McCarthy and Lady Captain, Sheila Crowley wish to advise all Members that the Annual “Drive-in” for the Club President, Club Captain, Lady Captain, Girl’s Captain and Boys Captain will take place on Wednesday the 27th of December at 10.00 A.M. at the Clubhouse. Derry and Sheila will be joined by Club President, Jack Buckley, Girl’s Captain, Mairead Martin and the Boy’s Captain, Kieran O’Connor for the drive-in and this will be followed by the usual Mixed Foursomes Competition which is being kindly sponsored by Joe Geaney of Kerry Linen Company, with the Tee-off time set for 10.30 A.M. on our Mahony’s Point course. The time sheet for this competition Is currently available on the Club notice board, so you can now enter your name for the competition.

Club Captain Derry McCarthy on behalf of the entire Club wishes to send our condolences to Sheila Rondthaler and Family of the recent passing of Sheila’s husband Helmut Rondthaler, Helmut was a prominent member of our Club for many years, and he represented us on many teams over the years