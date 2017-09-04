Kerry Golf News And Results

Castlegregory
Men’s Club: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd September, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. 1st Rob Sheehy (12) 65, 2nd Tom Moriarty (12) 66, 3rd Philip Sicat (17) 67, Cat. A: Michael Keane (9) 70, Cat. B: Thomas Cosgrove (15) 68 & Cat. C: John McAuliffe (28) 67.
Ladies Club: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd September, 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Joan Ferriter, 1st Merlyn O’Connor (20) 72, 2nd Karen Tess (22) 73 & 3rd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 76.
Wednesday Ladies: 30th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Moriarty.
Seniors: Thursday 31st August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Eamon Reidy (19) 17 pts., 2nd Mike Spillane (14) 16 pts.
July & August 9 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 Cards): 1st John Flynn 64 pts., 2nd Billy Irwin 60 pts. & 3rd Sean O’Connor, Adare 58 pts.
Raffle Winners: 1st Sean Spillane, 2nd Deirdre Linehan, 3rd Joe Parker.
Fixtures:
Wednesday Ladies: 6th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 7th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Ladies: Friday 8th September, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored By Muriel Higgins. Draw at 10 am.
Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund) Open Mixed 18 Hole Singles Stableford. Members €10 / Non Members €20. Timesheet now open.
Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction.
Ross
Results :-
On Sunday we held a single stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1… Larry Daly (17) 38 pts.
2…Tony Lenihan (17) 38 pts.
Killarney
Men’s Competition
Course: Dooks Golf Club
Date: 03rd September 2017
1st Donagh O’Mahony (13) 42pts
2nd Tommy Galvin (12) 41pts
3rd Patrick Buckley (16) 40pts
4th David O’Donoghue (3) 40pts
5th John Geaney (16) 40pts
Cat 1/ Best Gross
Ian Spillane 35pts
Cat 2
Dermot O’Connor (9) 40pts
Cat 3
Tadgh O’Keeffe (15) 39pts
Cat 4
John Horgan (21) 39pts
CSS 36pts
Upcoming Competitions
Competition: Seamus Weldon’s Team of 4
Course: Mahony’s Point
Date: 10/09/2017
(BRS opens 06/09/2017 at 19:00)
Waterville
Results: 3rd September 2017
18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Crystal Jewllers (Paddy Conway)
1st Aby Huggard(8) 44 Pts.
2nd Des Barry (18) 39 Pts.
3rd Dom McGillicuddy (6) 38 Pts.
Next Sunday: 18 Hole Single STROKE Sponsored by VILLA MARIA
Waterville Ladies
August 2 Lady Team
1st Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) and Bride O Brien (25) 52pts
2nd Lucy Tyrell (13) and Anna Cullinane (20) 52pts
Best Gross Patricia Gibson (10) and Bride O Brien (25) 33gross
3rd Ann Maria OShea (22) and Frances Everett (31) 51 pts
F9 Judy Sutton (19) and Marie Mullins (34) 27pts
B9 Sinead O Sullivan (16) and Mary Donnelly (27) 27pts
18 Hole VPAR Sponsored by Lucy Tyrell
1st Patricia Horan (36) 3up
2nd Patricia Gibson (10) 2up
3rd Noelle Golden (14) 1up
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
On Sunday we had an 18 Single Stabelford competition spnsored by Dan Lynch Allwood Furniture & Brendan Purcell Ballyduff
1st Tommy Hayes (16) 39 pts
2nd Paul O’Connor (16) 38 pts
3rd Terry O’Connor (11) 37 pts
4th Denis O’Regan (17) 37 pts
CSS 36pts
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sunday is as follows:
1 O’Halloran, Enda 113
2 Hayes, Tommy 94
3 Donegan (A), John 88
4 O’Regan, Denis 82
5 Kennedy, Anthony 78
6 O’Connor, Joseph 73
7 O’Loughlin, Brian 72
8 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71
9 Sullivan, Jimmy 69
10 O’Donovan, Frank 58
The top 30 in the GOTY after Sunday Sept 24th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 8th.
Next Sunday is an 18 Hole V Par competion sponsored by Moriarty’s Centra Ballyheigue. Timesheet available online.
The last of the Scrambles took place on Friday evening:
1st: Paddy Healy, Lorraine Canty, David O’Shea, Kay Hehir
2nd: Larry McNamara, Mark Condon, Mary Bermingham
3rd: Declan McCann, Edmund Harty, Philip Lucid, Kathleen Harty.
The Billy O’Sullivan team play Dooks next Saturday at 1pm in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition. You can follow scoring of the match on http://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/livescores.php
Beaufort
Ladies Branch
3rd September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan
1st Niamh Carmody (8) 32 pts
2nd Teresa Clifford (29) 25 pts
Fixtures
10th September – Round 6 Golfer of The Year – Stroke – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
01/09/17 Open Fridays
Winner Michael Hawe (15) 43pts.
3rd Sep 18 hole stableford
Sponsor Permanent TSB, Killarney
Winner: David Carmody (20) 37pts.
Runner Up:Darragh Carmody (06) 36pts.
Third: Michael Barry (11) 33pts.
BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES;
Wed 6th Sep 5.30pm Club Scramble
Thurs 7th Open Seniors 10am
Fri 8th Open Fridays
Sun 10th Golfer of the Year,Round 6, 18 hole stroke ____________________________________________
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 28th August – Sunday 3rd September 2017
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
9th September 2017 Men’s Club Sponsors Day Saturday– Old Course
10th September 2017 Men’s Newcastle West Exchange Day Sunday
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Medal V Competition Sponsored by the Listowel Arms Hotel Sunday 27th August 2017 – Old Course
1st Nora Quaid (11) 71 nett
2nd Margaret McAuliffe 72 nett
Best Gross Eileen Kenny Ryan 86 gross
3rd Janet Horan (30) 74 nett
4th Sighle Henigan (18) 76 nett
5th Maureen Culhane (24) 77 nett Back 9
6th Josette O’Donnell (15) 77 nett
Front Nine Mary O’Donoghue (12) 37 nett
Back Nine Bernie Moloney (21) 32.5 nett
Seniors Mary Hickey Keane (26) 78 nett
9 Hole Marie Benn (26) 32 pts
Ladies Breast Cancer Research 18 Hole Stableford Competition Tuesday 29th August 2017 – Cashen Course. CSS 71
1st Josette O ‘Donnell (15) 43pts.
2nd Marguerita Lyons (24) 39pts.
3rd Pudge O’Reilly (19) 37pts.
4th Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 36pts.
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel Sunday 3rd September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Meave Barrett (17) 42 pts
2nd Janice O’ Connell(13) 41 pts
Best Gross: Mary O’ Donoghue (12) 26 pts
3rd Angela Fahy (29) 40 pts
4th Anne Marie Healy (22) 37 pts
5th Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 37 pts
6th Tess Noonan (31) 37 pts
Fr.9 Geraldine Gallagher(34) 22pts
Bk.9. Colleen McElligott(29) 22pts
Seniors: Patricia Boyle (31) 34 pts
9 Hole : Bridie O’ Sullivan (36) 15 pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 12th September 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Castleisland
Monday August 28th – Seniors Results 12 Hole Singles
1st Willie Galvin 29pts.
2nd Tommy Lundie 26pts.
3rd Cyril Quigley 24pts
Wednesday August 30th – Open Mixed Scramble
1st: Mary Anne Downes, Esther McCarthy, Tim Sugrue, Tommy Lundie
2nd: Breda O’Connell, Maire Gleeson, Tom Brennan, Ben Foley
Sunday September 3rd – 2 person Scramble Overall Winners – John A Harnett & Shane Murphy – 64 4/8 nett
Best Team – Men: 1 – John Brennan & Tommy Hickey – 64 4/8 nett
2 – Stephen Crookes & Karl Harnett – 65 6/8 nett
Best Team – ladies: 1 – Mary Brosnan & Maria C O’Connor – 75 6/8 nett
2 – Ann Stuart & Maire Geaney – 77 4/8 nett
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am Sunday September 10th Presidents prize – Maria O’Connor – 18 Hole Stableford – GOY
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Dingle Crystal
1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (13) 40pts
2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (9) 39pts
3. 3. Coilín Brophy (15) 39pts
September Competitions
10th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Bernard O’Sullivan (GOY)
17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCumann
24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup
Mná
Singles S/Ford- Exchange with Tralee- Urraithe ag Arkil
1. Ann O’Higgins (19) 37pts
2. Helen O’Doherty (36) 35pts
3. Orla Barry (28) 33pts
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Uachtarán na bhFear (Manfred Krieger)
1. Jo Cahill (32) 40pts
2. Maighréad Uí Chíobhain (7) 36pts
Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobhain (10) 33pts
3. Barbara Carroll (15) 35pts
Front Nine. Adrienne O’Donovan (36) 22pts
Back Nine. Evelyn Willis (22) 18pts
4/Ball S/Ford- Urraithe ag Julie Devine
1. Rosemary Sayers (18) Áine Barry (23) 44pts
2. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (7) Aoife Ní Chiobháin (10) 39pts
September Competitions
13th Sheila O’Gorman Memorial- Singles S/Ford
20th Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Supervalu
27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal
Killorglin
Mens President’s Prize (Mr.Jimmy Foley ) Results 3/09/17
1st Pa Callagan 70 nett
2nd Pat Goulding 71 nett (cb)
3rd Ivan Hickey 71 nett
4th Tom Barry 72 nett
5th Joe Kennedy 72 nett
Gross John McCarthy (3) 77 strokes
Senior Matt Keane 74nett
Past Pres. Tommmy Murphy 76 nett
Cat B Kevin O’Shea 74 nett
Cat C Gerard O’Sullivan 74 nett
Longest Drive Dan Phelan
Nearest to Pin Donie Evans
Tralee
Fourball Round 5 of Series Sponsored by Bank of Ireland on 2nd Sept 2017
Results:
1st: Michael Leahy & Tony O’Halloran 47 Points
2nd: Derek O’Brien & Hugh O’Farrell 45 Points
Fixtures:
Sat 09th Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sat 16th Sept: Casual & Junior Golf Sun 17th Sept:.Fourball/Foursomes Round 6 sponsored by McCarthy Insurances Sat 23rd Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 24th Sept. MC14 Sponsored by John Carrol (CC’s Drycleaners) Sat 30th Sept: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Sponsored by West End Bar. Exchange with Dooks Sat 7th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Round 7 Fourball/Foursomes sponsored by Sean Hussey
Ladies results
Wednesday august 30th O Donnell cup Stroke
1st Mary Murphy (16) 71 nett
2nd Norah Quinlan (17) 72 nett
Sunday 3rd September (Lady Presidents Prize) Martha Corcoran
1st Barbara Reen (23) 42pts
2nd Liz Grey (12) 40pts
Best Gross MrcySheehy 33pts
3rd Kathleen Finnegan (14) 39pts
4th Vera Tierney (14) 39pts
Cat 1 Mary Savage (14) 35pts
Cat 2 Michelle moore (28) 36pts
Cat 3 Eda O Kelly (34) 31pts
Back 9 Fionnuala Mann (13) 19pts
Front 9 Angela Deenihan (24) 21pts
Past Presidents Prize Deirdre Mc Elligott (14) 31pts
Committee Prize Ber Walsh (20) 34pts
Longest Drive Mary Scully
Nearest the pin Laura Rafferty
9 hole prize Catherine Twomey 18pts
Fixtures
Wednesday 6th September 3 person Am Am sponsored by Spa Seafoods
Sunday 9th September Fourball sponsored by Shaws Department Store
Kenmare
Men’s Results – Weekend Sept. 3rd. 2017
Senior Scratch Cup
1st. David Lane (2) 79
2nd. Bryan Dore (4) 80
Junior Scratch Cup.
1st. Ciaran Mc Elhinney (7) 73
2nd. Philip Duggan (5) 76
Intermediate scratch Cup
1st. Donal Herlihy (13) 85
2nd. John Maye (11) 87
Minor Scratch Cup
1st Pat Moynihan (20) 90
2nd. Patrick Wynne (19) 92
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner Eugene O’Sullivan 19pts.
Ladies Results Sunday Sept. 3rd.
Mary O’Reilly Cup
1st Maura Murphy (28) 32 pts.
2nd Margaret Hanley (18) 31 pts.
3rd Joanne Bhamvra (30) 29 pts