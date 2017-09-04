Kerry Golf News And Results

Castlegregory

Men’s Club: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd September, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. 1st Rob Sheehy (12) 65, 2nd Tom Moriarty (12) 66, 3rd Philip Sicat (17) 67, Cat. A: Michael Keane (9) 70, Cat. B: Thomas Cosgrove (15) 68 & Cat. C: John McAuliffe (28) 67.

Ladies Club: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd September, 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Joan Ferriter, 1st Merlyn O’Connor (20) 72, 2nd Karen Tess (22) 73 & 3rd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 76.

Wednesday Ladies: 30th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Moriarty.

Seniors: Thursday 31st August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Eamon Reidy (19) 17 pts., 2nd Mike Spillane (14) 16 pts.

July & August 9 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 Cards): 1st John Flynn 64 pts., 2nd Billy Irwin 60 pts. & 3rd Sean O’Connor, Adare 58 pts.

Raffle Winners: 1st Sean Spillane, 2nd Deirdre Linehan, 3rd Joe Parker.

Fixtures:

Wednesday Ladies: 6th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 7th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Ladies: Friday 8th September, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored By Muriel Higgins. Draw at 10 am.

Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund) Open Mixed 18 Hole Singles Stableford. Members €10 / Non Members €20. Timesheet now open.

Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction.

Ross

Results :-

On Sunday we held a single stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1… Larry Daly (17) 38 pts.

2…Tony Lenihan (17) 38 pts.

Killarney

Men’s Competition

Course: Dooks Golf Club

Date: 03rd September 2017

1st Donagh O’Mahony (13) 42pts

2nd Tommy Galvin (12) 41pts

3rd Patrick Buckley (16) 40pts

4th David O’Donoghue (3) 40pts

5th John Geaney (16) 40pts

Cat 1/ Best Gross

Ian Spillane 35pts

Cat 2

Dermot O’Connor (9) 40pts

Cat 3

Tadgh O’Keeffe (15) 39pts

Cat 4

John Horgan (21) 39pts

CSS 36pts

Upcoming Competitions

Competition: Seamus Weldon’s Team of 4

Course: Mahony’s Point

Date: 10/09/2017

(BRS opens 06/09/2017 at 19:00)

Waterville

Results: 3rd September 2017

18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Crystal Jewllers (Paddy Conway)

1st Aby Huggard(8) 44 Pts.

2nd Des Barry (18) 39 Pts.

3rd Dom McGillicuddy (6) 38 Pts.

Next Sunday: 18 Hole Single STROKE Sponsored by VILLA MARIA

Waterville Ladies

August 2 Lady Team

1st Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) and Bride O Brien (25) 52pts

2nd Lucy Tyrell (13) and Anna Cullinane (20) 52pts

Best Gross Patricia Gibson (10) and Bride O Brien (25) 33gross

3rd Ann Maria OShea (22) and Frances Everett (31) 51 pts

F9 Judy Sutton (19) and Marie Mullins (34) 27pts

B9 Sinead O Sullivan (16) and Mary Donnelly (27) 27pts

18 Hole VPAR Sponsored by Lucy Tyrell

1st Patricia Horan (36) 3up

2nd Patricia Gibson (10) 2up

3rd Noelle Golden (14) 1up

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

On Sunday we had an 18 Single Stabelford competition spnsored by Dan Lynch Allwood Furniture & Brendan Purcell Ballyduff

1st Tommy Hayes (16) 39 pts

2nd Paul O’Connor (16) 38 pts

3rd Terry O’Connor (11) 37 pts

4th Denis O’Regan (17) 37 pts

CSS 36pts

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sunday is as follows:

1 O’Halloran, Enda 113

2 Hayes, Tommy 94

3 Donegan (A), John 88

4 O’Regan, Denis 82

5 Kennedy, Anthony 78

6 O’Connor, Joseph 73

7 O’Loughlin, Brian 72

8 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71

9 Sullivan, Jimmy 69

10 O’Donovan, Frank 58

The top 30 in the GOTY after Sunday Sept 24th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 8th.

Next Sunday is an 18 Hole V Par competion sponsored by Moriarty’s Centra Ballyheigue. Timesheet available online.

The last of the Scrambles took place on Friday evening:

1st: Paddy Healy, Lorraine Canty, David O’Shea, Kay Hehir

2nd: Larry McNamara, Mark Condon, Mary Bermingham

3rd: Declan McCann, Edmund Harty, Philip Lucid, Kathleen Harty.

The Billy O’Sullivan team play Dooks next Saturday at 1pm in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition. You can follow scoring of the match on http://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/livescores.php

Beaufort

Ladies Branch

3rd September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan

1st Niamh Carmody (8) 32 pts

2nd Teresa Clifford (29) 25 pts

Fixtures

10th September – Round 6 Golfer of The Year – Stroke – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

01/09/17 Open Fridays

Winner Michael Hawe (15) 43pts.

3rd Sep 18 hole stableford

Sponsor Permanent TSB, Killarney

Winner: David Carmody (20) 37pts.

Runner Up:Darragh Carmody (06) 36pts.

Third: Michael Barry (11) 33pts.

___________________________________________

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES;

Wed 6th Sep 5.30pm Club Scramble

Thurs 7th Open Seniors 10am

Fri 8th Open Fridays

Sun 10th Golfer of the Year,Round 6, 18 hole stroke ____________________________________________

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 28th August – Sunday 3rd September 2017

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

9th September 2017 Men’s Club Sponsors Day Saturday– Old Course

10th September 2017 Men’s Newcastle West Exchange Day Sunday

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Medal V Competition Sponsored by the Listowel Arms Hotel Sunday 27th August 2017 – Old Course

1st Nora Quaid (11) 71 nett

2nd Margaret McAuliffe 72 nett

Best Gross Eileen Kenny Ryan 86 gross

3rd Janet Horan (30) 74 nett

4th Sighle Henigan (18) 76 nett

5th Maureen Culhane (24) 77 nett Back 9

6th Josette O’Donnell (15) 77 nett

Front Nine Mary O’Donoghue (12) 37 nett

Back Nine Bernie Moloney (21) 32.5 nett

Seniors Mary Hickey Keane (26) 78 nett

9 Hole Marie Benn (26) 32 pts

Ladies Breast Cancer Research 18 Hole Stableford Competition Tuesday 29th August 2017 – Cashen Course. CSS 71

1st Josette O ‘Donnell (15) 43pts.

2nd Marguerita Lyons (24) 39pts.

3rd Pudge O’Reilly (19) 37pts.

4th Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 36pts.

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel Sunday 3rd September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Meave Barrett (17) 42 pts

2nd Janice O’ Connell(13) 41 pts

Best Gross: Mary O’ Donoghue (12) 26 pts

3rd Angela Fahy (29) 40 pts

4th Anne Marie Healy (22) 37 pts

5th Eileen Kenny Ryan (12) 37 pts

6th Tess Noonan (31) 37 pts

Fr.9 Geraldine Gallagher(34) 22pts

Bk.9. Colleen McElligott(29) 22pts

Seniors: Patricia Boyle (31) 34 pts

9 Hole : Bridie O’ Sullivan (36) 15 pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 12th September 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Castleisland

Monday August 28th – Seniors Results 12 Hole Singles

1st Willie Galvin 29pts.

2nd Tommy Lundie 26pts.

3rd Cyril Quigley 24pts

Wednesday August 30th – Open Mixed Scramble

1st: Mary Anne Downes, Esther McCarthy, Tim Sugrue, Tommy Lundie

2nd: Breda O’Connell, Maire Gleeson, Tom Brennan, Ben Foley

Sunday September 3rd – 2 person Scramble Overall Winners – John A Harnett & Shane Murphy – 64 4/8 nett

Best Team – Men: 1 – John Brennan & Tommy Hickey – 64 4/8 nett

2 – Stephen Crookes & Karl Harnett – 65 6/8 nett

Best Team – ladies: 1 – Mary Brosnan & Maria C O’Connor – 75 6/8 nett

2 – Ann Stuart & Maire Geaney – 77 4/8 nett

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am Sunday September 10th Presidents prize – Maria O’Connor – 18 Hole Stableford – GOY

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Dingle Crystal

1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (13) 40pts

2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (9) 39pts

3. 3. Coilín Brophy (15) 39pts

September Competitions

10th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Bernard O’Sullivan (GOY)

17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCumann

24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup

Mná

Singles S/Ford- Exchange with Tralee- Urraithe ag Arkil

1. Ann O’Higgins (19) 37pts

2. Helen O’Doherty (36) 35pts

3. Orla Barry (28) 33pts

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Uachtarán na bhFear (Manfred Krieger)

1. Jo Cahill (32) 40pts

2. Maighréad Uí Chíobhain (7) 36pts

Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobhain (10) 33pts

3. Barbara Carroll (15) 35pts

Front Nine. Adrienne O’Donovan (36) 22pts

Back Nine. Evelyn Willis (22) 18pts

4/Ball S/Ford- Urraithe ag Julie Devine

1. Rosemary Sayers (18) Áine Barry (23) 44pts

2. Maighréad Uí Chiobháin (7) Aoife Ní Chiobháin (10) 39pts

September Competitions

13th Sheila O’Gorman Memorial- Singles S/Ford

20th Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Supervalu

27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal

Killorglin

Mens President’s Prize (Mr.Jimmy Foley ) Results 3/09/17

1st Pa Callagan 70 nett

2nd Pat Goulding 71 nett (cb)

3rd Ivan Hickey 71 nett

4th Tom Barry 72 nett

5th Joe Kennedy 72 nett

Gross John McCarthy (3) 77 strokes

Senior Matt Keane 74nett

Past Pres. Tommmy Murphy 76 nett

Cat B Kevin O’Shea 74 nett

Cat C Gerard O’Sullivan 74 nett

Longest Drive Dan Phelan

Nearest to Pin Donie Evans

Tralee

Fourball Round 5 of Series Sponsored by Bank of Ireland on 2nd Sept 2017

Results:

1st: Michael Leahy & Tony O’Halloran 47 Points

2nd: Derek O’Brien & Hugh O’Farrell 45 Points

Fixtures:

Sat 09th Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sat 16th Sept: Casual & Junior Golf Sun 17th Sept:.Fourball/Foursomes Round 6 sponsored by McCarthy Insurances Sat 23rd Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 24th Sept. MC14 Sponsored by John Carrol (CC’s Drycleaners) Sat 30th Sept: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Sponsored by West End Bar. Exchange with Dooks Sat 7th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Round 7 Fourball/Foursomes sponsored by Sean Hussey

Ladies results

Wednesday august 30th O Donnell cup Stroke

1st Mary Murphy (16) 71 nett

2nd Norah Quinlan (17) 72 nett

Sunday 3rd September (Lady Presidents Prize) Martha Corcoran

1st Barbara Reen (23) 42pts

2nd Liz Grey (12) 40pts

Best Gross MrcySheehy 33pts

3rd Kathleen Finnegan (14) 39pts

4th Vera Tierney (14) 39pts

Cat 1 Mary Savage (14) 35pts

Cat 2 Michelle moore (28) 36pts

Cat 3 Eda O Kelly (34) 31pts

Back 9 Fionnuala Mann (13) 19pts

Front 9 Angela Deenihan (24) 21pts

Past Presidents Prize Deirdre Mc Elligott (14) 31pts

Committee Prize Ber Walsh (20) 34pts

Longest Drive Mary Scully

Nearest the pin Laura Rafferty

9 hole prize Catherine Twomey 18pts

Fixtures

Wednesday 6th September 3 person Am Am sponsored by Spa Seafoods

Sunday 9th September Fourball sponsored by Shaws Department Store

Kenmare

Men’s Results – Weekend Sept. 3rd. 2017

Senior Scratch Cup

1st. David Lane (2) 79

2nd. Bryan Dore (4) 80

Junior Scratch Cup.

1st. Ciaran Mc Elhinney (7) 73

2nd. Philip Duggan (5) 76

Intermediate scratch Cup

1st. Donal Herlihy (13) 85

2nd. John Maye (11) 87

Minor Scratch Cup

1st Pat Moynihan (20) 90

2nd. Patrick Wynne (19) 92

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner Eugene O’Sullivan 19pts.

Ladies Results Sunday Sept. 3rd.

Mary O’Reilly Cup

1st Maura Murphy (28) 32 pts.

2nd Margaret Hanley (18) 31 pts.

3rd Joanne Bhamvra (30) 29 pts