Woman in a serious condition following Killarney road traffic incident

A woman is in a serious condition following a collision in Killarney.

Gardaí say the road traffic incident involving a truck and a pedestrian occurred this morning at the Cleeney Roundabout on the Killarney bypass, which resulted in the pedestrian receiving serious injuries.

Gardaí say the pedestrian is in her fifties. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Gardaí say the road is closed at the Tralee Road roundabout and at the Lewis Road junction.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, as the road is due to remain closed for a number of hours.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 8.30am, particular road users with camera footage, to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160.