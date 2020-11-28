Vincent Cronin

College Road Castleisland and late of Knockeen Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Vincent with his Requiem Mass held at 11.00AM on Monday morning in Castleisland Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv

House private please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

