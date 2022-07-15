Competition Prize: END OF WEEK LG 50" 4K Ultra Hi Definition Smart TV - Feel like you are in the stadium with Ultra High Definition, Absorbing and atmospheric sound quality with AI Sound, LG WebOS smart platform gives you access to all the latest apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and plenty more

Competition dates w/c July 18th 2022

Client Information

Radio Kerry and Fitzgerald’s Homevalue & Euronics Dingle would like to help you enjoy the best view of the All-Ireland Football Final by offering you the chance to win a superb 50 inch L G Ultra High Definition Smart TV. You can watch Kerry v Galway from the comfort of your own home and get all the action replays so you won't miss a thing.

Fitzgerald's Homevalue Dingle is a family run business that has been serving the community of West Kerry and beyond for over 50 years. The company supplies building materials, electricals, plumbing, DIY, garden, homewares, furniture, paint and general hardware.

Mechanic

We’ll keep it all simply Kerry this week!

To Enter

Call 066 7191224 - leave your answer and contact details

Text TALK and your answer to 083 300 3 300

Or

Email [email protected] with your answer and contact details

Competition terms and conditions in relation to your data protection are available on here