Planning granted for 45 residential units at 19th century protected structure in Tralee

An Bórd Pleanála has ruled that the development of 45 residential units on the site of a 19th century protected structure in Tralee can go ahead.

Tulfarris CG Limited had applied for planning permission to make alterations to Parknadoon House in Oakpark and develop a total of 45 units on the site.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development, but this was appealed to the national planning body.

An Bórd Pleanála has now granted permission for the development, with 18 conditions attached.

Tulfarris CG Limited applied to make additions and alterations, and change the use of Parknadoon House, to convert it into what were described as six heritage-style apartments.

Parknadoon House is a Victorian property in Oakpark, which was built in 1882.

The company also applied to alter and change the use of the property’s gate lodge for a two-bedroom cottage.

As well as this, the company wants to build 12 apartments in a three-storey building, build 12 terrace houses, and 14 semi-detached houses, and construct a new widened entrance to the units.

A number of third party submissions were received, outlining concerns over the houses, back gardens, the appropriateness of the apartments in a protected structure.

The submissions also addressed the potential for traffic congestion, as well as density and environmental concerns.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development, but this was then appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector ruled that she is satisfied the house sizes and rear gardens are in accordance with relevant standards, and the proposed development would not be likely to have significant effects on the environment.

The inspector also wrote that the proposed scheme would not result in any undue overlooking of neighbouring residential properties, nor would it impact the character of the protected structure.

In relation to traffic, the inspector said additional trips generated could be up to double the estimated total by the engineers, but neither Kerry County Council nor the Tralee MD Roads and Transportation Department had any objection in this regard.

The Board agreed with the inspector, and granted permission subject to 18 conditions.