Man arrested today in connection with Rath cemetery murder

Dec 6, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Thomas Dooley
A man in his 60s has been arrested today in connection with the murder of Killarney man Thomas Dooley.

The father of seven died after he was attacked by a group of men while attending a funeral at Rath cemetery in Tralee last year.

 

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th 2022.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

Gardaí today arrested a man in his 60s; he’s been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the county.

Five people, including a number of family members, have previously been sent forward for trial for the murder of Thomas Dooley.

The trial is to be held at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin next May.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

