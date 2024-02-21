Advertisement
Liverpool With Chance To Stretch Lead

Feb 21, 2024
Liverpool With Chance To Stretch Lead
Liverpool can re-establish a four point lead at the top of the Premier League table tonight.

 

The Reds play host to Luton Town at Anfield - kick off is at 7.30.

Cork's Caoimhín Kelleher is set for an extended run in the Liverpool side - Brazil boss Dorival Junior has told TNT Sports that Alisson will miss their friendly games against England and Spain next month due to a hamstring injury.

 

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones both miss out tonight after picking up injuries at the weekend, while Mohamed Salah is a doubt.

 

Klopp won't be underestimating Luto, as they’ve lost just 2 out of their last 8 matches…

