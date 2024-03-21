Kerry Need To Meet Standards To Get Results

Kerry FC travel to Finn Harps in search of their first win of the league.

The Tralee based side have seen a run of more competitive games to start their second ever campaign with 2 draws out of the first 5 games.

Despite the positive performances, assistant manager James Sugrue wants better results to follow…

Kerry take on Finn Harps tomorrow night at 7.45 with live reports here on Radio Kerry.

They may be wearing their new 3rd kit. Kerry FC have today launched the blue alternate jersey which has been inspired by the arctic explorations of Tom Crean.