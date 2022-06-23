€5.2 million price tag on West Kerry estate

There’s a €5.2 million price tag on a West Kerry estate.

Ballintaggart House and an accompanying 12 holidays homes overlook Dingle Bay and sit on over 15 acres of land.

Located on the entrance to Dingle town, the large period house, Ballintaggart House, was originally built in 1703 as a hunting lodge for the Earl of Cork.

It was a private residence up until the mid-1990s when it became a hostel and campsite.

From the late 2000s until 2019, it was run as a bespoke wedding venue with guest accommodation; it has a full special events restaurant liquor licence.

The main house has six large ensuite bedrooms, and a courtyard at the rear has another 22 bedrooms.

There are stables and a large campsite close to the house, and there’s a gate lodge at the entrance to the original driveway.

There are also 12 three-bedroom holiday homes on the estate; these are currently rented as Dingle Manor Holiday Homes.

With a €5.2 million asking price, estate agent Mike Kennedy of Dingle Properties describes this lot as a unique opportunity.

There’s also an option to purchase the manor house on its own, on around six acres, including the campsite, for a guide price of €1.3 million.