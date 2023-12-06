Arsenal Clear At The Top As Six Matches To Be Played Tonight

To the Premier League, Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League after they a last minute 4-3 victory over Luton Town last night.

Declan Rice scored a 97th minute winner at Kenilworth Road.

In the other game, Wolves beat Burnley 1-nil.

There are six games in the Premier League tonight,

Champions Manchester City go to Aston Villa for an 8.15 kick off, with Manchester United kicking off at the same time against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The other games begin at 7.30.

Second placed Liverpool are away to Sheffield United, with Caoimhin Kelleher to play in goal for the Reds, but Joel Matip is to face an extended spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Elsewhere, Brighton take on Brentford, Crystal Palace entertain Bournemouth and Fulham are at home to Nottingham Forest.

In the Scottish Premiership, leaders Celtic meet Hibernian at Parkhead from 7.45.

Rangers are away to Hearts from 8pm.

The Republic of Ireland women's team concluded their Nations League campaign with a 6-1 defeat of Northern Ireland at Windsor Park last night.

They finish Group B1 with six wins from six.