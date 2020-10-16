UHK reminding public to only attend ED when requiring emergency care

University Hospital Kerry is reminding the public to only attend A&E when requiring emergency care.

As part of its COVID-19 management plan, UHK tests all patients referred to its emergency department with COVID-like symptoms, along with all patients admitted to the hospital and those booked for elective surgeries.

The area has been refurbished and extended to provide isolation and segregation of patients into COVID and non-COVID pathways.

UHK management is asking the Kerry public to follow the advice of their GPs and public health guidelines, and not to visit A&E unless they are requiring emergency care.