Two Kerry suppliers part of this year’s Lidl Ireland’s Kickstart programme

Two Kerry suppliers have been chosen to be part of Lidl Ireland’s Kickstart programme.

It’s the fourth year of the supplier development programme, which is backed by Bord Bia.

It aims to support small and medium Irish food and drink businesses grow their brand and build their supply network.

This year’s Kickstart features gluten free brown soda bread by artisan baking company, Wellness Baking Listowel.

Herbal tea brand, The Busy Botanist, which is based in Cromane, will see three of its teas featured in the programme.

Lidl’s Kickstart products will be in all 202 stores across the Republic and and Northern Ireland from Thursday July 30th for a limited time.