Bank of Ireland says two of its four closed branches in Kerry will reopen at the end of the month.

Castleisland and Killorglin branches will open for advice and self-service banking on June 29th but will not provide a counter service for customers.

Bank of Ireland says ATMs at the reopened locations will also be accepting cash and cheque lodgements.

Ballybunion, which was damaged in a storm in January, and IT Tralee, which was closed as part of the bank’s response to COVID-19, will not reopen.