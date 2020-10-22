Following the massive success of ‘Normal People’ at the IFTA’s last weeken, is the TV series ever as good as the book? Brenda Woulfe from Listowel joins Deirdre to discuss
Pope Francis appears to be softening his stance on same-sex couples: Or is he?...
Colm Holmes from the organisation 'We are Church Ireland' welcomes the news - but says the Pope must now act to revise teaching to...
Kerry County Council’s Preparations for Level 5 – October 21st, 2020
Moira Morrell, CEO of Kerry County Council joins Jerry to discuss the council’s response to the country being placed on Level 5 restrictions