TUSLA says Killorglin youth café not closing, but staff duties will change

TUSLA says a youth café in Killorglin is not closing, but staff duties will be changing.

In recent months, there has been concern in Mid Kerry that services in the KDYS youth café will be reduced due to the reassignment or reduction of staff.

TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency, says it has not reduced funding to KDYS, staff levels in Killorglin will not be reduced and KDYS will continue to provide a service in Mid Kerry.

However, staff will be required, from time to time, to do work outside of Mid Kerry with its new teenage service, targeting particularly vulnerable young people.

An online petition highlighting people’s concerns has secured 2,000 signatures.

KDYS CEO Tim O’Donoghue says, while he’s disappointed to see such a level of concern, he’d welcome increased engagement from politicians.