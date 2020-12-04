Treacherous conditions as Gardaí urge caution on Kerry’s roads this morning

Gardaí are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning around Kerry, with conditions being described as ‘treacherous’ in many areas.

There’s been two crashes on the Dromtacker/Listowel side of the Tralee bypass this morning, and Gardai say the inbound lane from the Listowel side of Tralee is particularly dangerous.

The road was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.

Reports indicate that there were no injuries in either of the collisions.

Meanwhile Listowel Gardai have advised that there has been a crash on the Listowel Tarbert road in the Leitrim area.

There are no injuries – just material damage – but the road will be closed for a while and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

There’s also been a minor collision outside Milltown school this morning, with snow on the road making driving conditions difficult; while Killarney Gardai say the Loughcasheen Pass in Cahersiveen is currently blocked.

The Short Mountain outside Tralee was impassable this morning following a heavy snow fall.