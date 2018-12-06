Tralee Women’s Resource Centre to close its doors today

Tralee Women’s Resource Centre will close its doors for the final time today.

The drop-in centre for women was founded in 1986.

It has provided services including family support, help for women experiencing domestic violence and English language classes for migrant and refugee women.





The board of Tralee Women’s Resource Centre conducted a review and found that the organisation is no longer as relevant as it was.

Chairperson Hilary Scanlon has said several critical issues developed over the years and adds the move from Tralee town centre may have proven too big of a challenge.

The voluntary board of directors concluded that the resource centre was no longer in a position to continue due to increasing demands of governance coupled with increasing complexities and challenges and the wide availability of services from other organisations.

Several protests have taken place in recent weeks to highlight the campaign to save the resource centre, including one at lunchtime today to highlight the concerns locally and the need for such a service in Tralee.