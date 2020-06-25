Tralee Omniplex could reopen in two weeks’ time.

That’s according to the Director of the Omniplex Group, Mark Anderson, who said the development of their new cinema in Killarney has been delayed due to COVID-19.

The Park Road facility had a July 10th opening date, but it’s now likely to be around Christmastime, according to Mr Anderson.

He says, although it’s not officially confirmed, he’s confident Tralee Omniplex, which closed on March 16th due to the pandemic, will reopen in their phase 2 of openings on July 10th.

He says cinema goers will have to buy their tickets online in advance, and there’ll be up to 50 people allowed in the foyer at one time, and 50 in each auditorium.