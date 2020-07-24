Tralee estate agent says Help to Buy increase won’t benefit many Kerry first-time buyers

A Tralee estate agent says the increase in the Help to Buy scheme won’t do much to help first-time buyers in Kerry.

Ger Carmody was speaking after it was announced in the July stimulus plan that for the rest of this year those availing of the scheme will be able to get up to 10% or €30,000 back on the cost of a new home – up from 5% or €20,000.

The Help to Buy incentive aims to help first-time buyers with obtaining the deposit required to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment to live in.

Ger Carmody believes there needs to be more incentives for builders; he says the change to the scheme will do little for Kerry first-time buyers as there’s no significant housing schemes being developed in the county.