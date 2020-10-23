Tralee Chamber Alliance calls on multi-national chains to comply with Level 5 restrictions

Tralee Chamber Alliance is calling on multi-national chains to comply with Level 5 restrictions.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber, Ken Tobin says local retailers have had to close their doors and are angry to see larger multi-national chains remaining open.

Level 5 restrictions outline that only essential retail and essential services can stay open for the next six weeks.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber, Ken Tobin says there’s concern that some larger stores appear to be bypassing the rules and continue to trade, despite their local competitors closing.

Ken Tobin acknowledges that these retailers are significant employers in the county, but claims they are putting lives and livelihoods locally at risk for their own gain.

He has raised the issue with Gardaí, who told him that supermarkets have been very compliant, and efforts are being made to cordon off non-essential items in their stores.

Tralee Chamber Alliance is also raising the issue with Kerry TDs along with Minister for Employment Affairs and Retail Business Damien English and Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar.

Ken Tobin says all businesses must show solidarity to ensure everyone can reopen their doors in December: