Tralee Bon Secours’ children’s ward to close in order to help COVID-19 response

The Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee is to close its children’s ward for the present in order to assist the public health service in its response to the pandemic.

It means more beds will be available to the HSE in order to alleviate pressure on University Hospital Kerry in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The paediatric ward at Bon Secours, Tralee had closed earlier this year after the HSE took over it and 19 other private hospitals in response to the pandemic.

Radio Kerry News has learned that the paediatric ward re-opened on September 28th but it’s understood there’s been no demand for the ward and the beds in it will be freed up in order to assist the public health service.

In recent days, 15 public patients at University Hospital Kerry have been moved to the Bon Secours and the private hospital is also delivering the medical assessment unit on behalf of UHK.

The Bon Secours Hospital was unavailable for comment.