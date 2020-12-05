IT Tralee announces new lifelong learning courses funded by Stimulus package

The IT Tralee has announced a range of new lifelong learning courses funded by the July Stimulus package.

Modular and post-grad courses are available and begin in January 2021.

Fees do not apply for people seeking employment, and applicants in receipt of relevant social welfare payments will retain their benefits.

Applicants currently employed but looking to upskill can qualify for up to 90% of their fees under the Stimulus.

The closing date for applications is this coming Monday, December 7th, and further details are available on ittralee.ie.