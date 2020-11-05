Town Park survey highlights concerns about safety

Concerns about safety were among the findings of a survey on Tralee Town Park.

1,467 people took part in the survey, which was conducted by Kerry County Council.

The overall findings were positive, however, 47% of those surveyed ranked safety in Tralee Town Park as poor or very poor.

Jean Foley of Kerry County Council presented the findings to members of the Tralee Municipal District.

She outlined that the safety concerns raised included anti-social behaviour and the presence of Gardaí in the town park.

Ms Foley stated this is a nationwide issue and not just specific to Tralee, and noted the council has a very good working relationship with Gardaí.

Other issues of concern included the toilet facilities with 41% ranking them poor or very poor, while the paths were also noted as needing improvement.

Several areas had strong performances, with 94% of respondents ranking trees and plants as excellent, very good or good while green spaces, the rose garden and the garden of senses all also received positive reviews.

Overall, the majority of people surveyed would recommend Tralee Town Park to someone visiting the town.

The results showed that the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Féile na mBlath proved to be the most popular events when attracting people to the town park, while the Park Run also featured prominently.