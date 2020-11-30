Tom Ross, Fenit and formerly of Boherbue, Tralee and Dunmanway, Cork.

Beloved husband of Noreen (Breen). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his children John, Samantha, Mike, Carol, Charmaine, Justin, Selena, Mandy & David, their mother Bridget (Clifford), his grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother George, sisters May, Catherine, Rebecca, Helena & Elizabeth, stepson Timothy (Dennehy), nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Tom with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday in St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit, (streamed on Spá Parish Churchill/Fenit Facebook page) followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Strictly Private Please.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****