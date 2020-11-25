TD calls on Taoiseach to issue Debenhams mediator update

A TD is calling on the Taoiseach to secure a mediator to resolve the Debenhams dispute as soon as possible.

Solidarity TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry, is to raise the matter with Micheál Martin around lunchtime today.

Last Thursday, the Taoiseach met a delegation of shop stewards and a union official in an attempt to resolve the seven-and-a-half-month dispute during which he pledged to try and secure a mediator.

However, Deputy Barry says there has been no update so far this week.

It comes as former Debenhams workers in Tralee blocked a truck from removing stock from the Manor West outlet overnight; they believe the stock would cover extra redundancy.

Deputy Mick Barry says the workers want a resolution soon: