A row has broken out in the Dáil over cataracts surgeries.

It’s after Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had heard that the Healy-Rae TDs had approached people outside mass saying they could get them places on buses to Northern Ireland for surgery.

He said he believed the state-funded surgeries had helped the Healy-Raes electorally.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae took serious issue with that.