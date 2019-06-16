Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League

Div 1

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-25 Templenoe 2-11

Div 2

Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 John Mitchel’s 0-12

Div 3

Fossa 5-17 Lispole 0-7

Ballydonoghue 3-11 Keel 0-8

St Senan’s 2-10 St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-12

Div 4

St Michael’s-Foilmore 2-10 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-9

Games at 2 unless stated

Div 1

Na Gaeil V Spa Killarney

Kilcummin V St Mary’s

Dingle V Austin Stacks 3:00

Rathmore V An Ghaeltacht 3:00

Dr Crokes V Killarney Legion 3:30

Div 2

Dr Crokes V Annascaul 1:30

Kenmare V Ballymacelligott

Beaufort V Brosna

Glenflesk V Dromid Pearses

Div 3

Firies V Listry

Gneeveguilla V Milltown/Castlemaine

Div 4

Skelligs Rangers V Cordal

Reenard V Castlegregory GAA Club

Valentia Young Islanders V Finuge

Laune Rangers V Duagh

Churchill V Tarbert

Div 5 Gr A

Dingle V Ballyduff 1:30

Scartaglin V Beale

Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Dr Crokes

Kenmare Shamrocks V Sneem/Derrynane 3:30

Div 5 Gr B

Rathmore V Beaufort 1:30

Ballylongford V Austin Stacks

Asdee V Cromane

Moyvane V Killarney Legion

Knocknagoshel V John Mitchel’s

Lee Strand County Under 14 Hurling League

Division 2 Final

Kilmoyley 2 – 9 Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 13

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship

Final

Causeway 1 – 18 Abbeydorney 0 – 10

Keith O’Connor opened Abbeydorney’s account. Mark Murphy, Paul McGrath and Gary Carey added three points for Causeway, Dean O’Brien replied for Abbeydorney. Two more points from Gary Carey and one from Adam White made it six for Abbeydorney before Nigel Roche reduced the margin to three. Then came a spell where Causeway put the game to bed; Gary Carey added two points but in between Mark Murphy blasted to the net. Before halftime Causeway had points from Gary Carey and his cousin Dan O’Mahony. Abbeydorney replied with points from Keith O’Connor, Brian O’Donovan and Chris O’Brien. The halftime score was Causeway 1-09 Abbeydorney 0-06.

Abbeydorney only added four points in the second half as they found it hard to get beyond the strength of the centre of the the Causeway defence marshalled by Fergus O’Carroll at centre back and Anthony Fealy at fullback. Sean Leahy was immense at midfield and up front Gary Carey had an eye for the posts that could not be curbed by Abbeydorney. Beano and Jack Parker had two points each for Abbeydorney, Gary Carey had five points Adam White added two Mark Murphy and Eamonn Fitzgerald had one each.

Man of the match was Anthony Fealy.

U17 Hurling Celtic Challenge

Kerry 2-19 Waterford 3-12

Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Senior Football League

Dr Crokes-v- Finuge/St Senans @12.00

Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League

Abbeydourney -v- Scartaglen 6.00 Scartaglen

Killarney Legion-v- Moyvane 5.00

Beale/Ballyduff -v- Churchill 5.00

Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues

Phase 2 Round 4 @6pm

Div 1A and 1B

An Ghaeltacht v Rathmore

Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers

Spa v Ballymacelligott

Div 2A and 2B

Dr. Crokes v Legion

Listowel Emmets v Kenmare

Cordal v Glenflesk

Div 3A and 3B

Milltown Castlemaine v John Mitchels

Ballyduff v Churchill

Div 4A and 4B

Knocknagoshel Brosna v Currow

Moyvane v Fossa

Tarbert v Firies

Div 5A and 5B

Beaufort v Ardfert

Duagh v Listry

Div 6A and 6B

Annascaul Lispole v Na Gaeil

Duagh v Sneem Derrynane

Div 7

Beale v Dingle

Cromane v Foilmore

Gneeveguilla v Kerins O’Rahillys @12 noon

Div 8

Scartaglin v Castleisland Desmonds

Tousist v Keel

Castlegregory v St. Mary’s

Div 9

Austin Stacks B v Laune Rangers B

Glenbeigh Glencar v Waterville

Div 11

Valentia v Asdee Ballylongford @ 4pm

St. Michael’s v Dromid Pearces

Kilgarvan v Listowel Emmets C