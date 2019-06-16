Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-25 Templenoe 2-11
Div 2
Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 John Mitchel’s 0-12
Div 3
Fossa 5-17 Lispole 0-7
Ballydonoghue 3-11 Keel 0-8
St Senan’s 2-10 St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-12
Div 4
St Michael’s-Foilmore 2-10 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-9
Games at 2 unless stated
Div 1
Na Gaeil V Spa Killarney
Kilcummin V St Mary’s
Dingle V Austin Stacks 3:00
Rathmore V An Ghaeltacht 3:00
Dr Crokes V Killarney Legion 3:30
Div 2
Dr Crokes V Annascaul 1:30
Kenmare V Ballymacelligott
Beaufort V Brosna
Glenflesk V Dromid Pearses
Div 3
Firies V Listry
Gneeveguilla V Milltown/Castlemaine
Div 4
Skelligs Rangers V Cordal
Reenard V Castlegregory GAA Club
Valentia Young Islanders V Finuge
Laune Rangers V Duagh
Churchill V Tarbert
Div 5 Gr A
Dingle V Ballyduff 1:30
Scartaglin V Beale
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Dr Crokes
Kenmare Shamrocks V Sneem/Derrynane 3:30
Div 5 Gr B
Rathmore V Beaufort 1:30
Ballylongford V Austin Stacks
Asdee V Cromane
Moyvane V Killarney Legion
Knocknagoshel V John Mitchel’s
Lee Strand County Under 14 Hurling League
Division 2 Final
Kilmoyley 2 – 9 Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 13
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Final
Causeway 1 – 18 Abbeydorney 0 – 10
Keith O’Connor opened Abbeydorney’s account. Mark Murphy, Paul McGrath and Gary Carey added three points for Causeway, Dean O’Brien replied for Abbeydorney. Two more points from Gary Carey and one from Adam White made it six for Abbeydorney before Nigel Roche reduced the margin to three. Then came a spell where Causeway put the game to bed; Gary Carey added two points but in between Mark Murphy blasted to the net. Before halftime Causeway had points from Gary Carey and his cousin Dan O’Mahony. Abbeydorney replied with points from Keith O’Connor, Brian O’Donovan and Chris O’Brien. The halftime score was Causeway 1-09 Abbeydorney 0-06.
Abbeydorney only added four points in the second half as they found it hard to get beyond the strength of the centre of the the Causeway defence marshalled by Fergus O’Carroll at centre back and Anthony Fealy at fullback. Sean Leahy was immense at midfield and up front Gary Carey had an eye for the posts that could not be curbed by Abbeydorney. Beano and Jack Parker had two points each for Abbeydorney, Gary Carey had five points Adam White added two Mark Murphy and Eamonn Fitzgerald had one each.
Man of the match was Anthony Fealy.
U17 Hurling Celtic Challenge
Kerry 2-19 Waterford 3-12
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Senior Football League
Dr Crokes-v- Finuge/St Senans @12.00
Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Abbeydourney -v- Scartaglen 6.00 Scartaglen
Killarney Legion-v- Moyvane 5.00
Beale/Ballyduff -v- Churchill 5.00
Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues
Phase 2 Round 4 @6pm
Div 1A and 1B
An Ghaeltacht v Rathmore
Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers
Spa v Ballymacelligott
Div 2A and 2B
Dr. Crokes v Legion
Listowel Emmets v Kenmare
Cordal v Glenflesk
Div 3A and 3B
Milltown Castlemaine v John Mitchels
Ballyduff v Churchill
Div 4A and 4B
Knocknagoshel Brosna v Currow
Moyvane v Fossa
Tarbert v Firies
Div 5A and 5B
Beaufort v Ardfert
Duagh v Listry
Div 6A and 6B
Annascaul Lispole v Na Gaeil
Duagh v Sneem Derrynane
Div 7
Beale v Dingle
Cromane v Foilmore
Gneeveguilla v Kerins O’Rahillys @12 noon
Div 8
Scartaglin v Castleisland Desmonds
Tousist v Keel
Castlegregory v St. Mary’s
Div 9
Austin Stacks B v Laune Rangers B
Glenbeigh Glencar v Waterville
Div 11
Valentia v Asdee Ballylongford @ 4pm
St. Michael’s v Dromid Pearces
Kilgarvan v Listowel Emmets C