Plans unveiled for Greenway trailhead facilities in Listowel

Apr 26, 2024 09:37 By radiokerrynews
Image: Kerry County Council
Kerry County Council has unveiled plans for new facilities at the trailhead of the Listowel to Limerick Greenway.

The council proposes to construct a building on the former Neo Data Site in Listowel.

The facilities include changing facilities, toilets, and a bike repair station.

Kerry County Council has published the plans as they now go out for public consultation.

The works will include the construction of a trailhead facilities building, which is planned to include toilets, changing facilities, and a bicycle store.

The development also includes amenity space for users of the greenway, which will provide seating, bicycle stands, a bike repair station, and drinking water station.

The council says this would provide an attractive and functional amenity for those using the Greenway and Childers Park at the site on Bridge Road, Listowel.

It says it’s currently developing a masterplan for a remainder of the site, examining potential use of the rest of the site as a possible location for further outdoor recreation and sporting facilities.

Submissions on the development of the trailhead facilities can be made until 6th June this year.

For more details on the plans, and how to make an observation or submission, please click here.

