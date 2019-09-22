Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championships
Sponsored by O’Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh.
Division 1 Semi Final
Finuge 3.11 Beale 4.12- after extra time
North Kerry U14 Football Championship Finals
Div 1
At 2 in Finuge
Moyvane VS Listowel Emmets
Div 2
At 11:30 in Coolard
Tarbert VS St Senans
East Kerry U16 Football Championship
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Games at 11.15 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Preliminary Round; For Div 1,2,3
Fossa v Dr Crokes
Currow v Glenflesk
Firies v Kilcummin-5.30
Div 4,5 semi-finals
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Senior Football League
Division 3 Group
Fossa -v- Cromane – 10:00
Division 4 Semi Final
Abbeydourney -v- Dingle – 12.00
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Preliminary round
Dromid /Waterville v St Michaels/Filemore in Renard at noon