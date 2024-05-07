Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
1st Round Golfer of The Year was held on the 28th April and 30th April kindly and generously sponsored by Quinlans Seafood
Congratulations to the prizewinners.
1st Maeve Quirke (24) 74nett
2nd Karen Tess (18) 74nett
3rd Noeleen McKessey (29) 75nett
Our competition on the 4th and 5th May was kindly and generously sponsored by The Castlerosse Hotel.
1st Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh (18) 33 points
2nd Hannah Moynihan (30) 30 points
3rd Colleen Coffey (23) 30 points
Killarney
Chairpersons Cup 18 Hole Ladies Single V Par Competition
played on Mahony’s Point Course on 4th & 5thMay 2024.
Sponsored by Management Council
Overall, Winner
Maire Murphy (23) 5up Last Nine Holes
2nd
Kate Anu Culloty (33) 7up
Best Gross
Tracy Eakin Tied
3rd
Jane Dwyer (18) 5up Last Nine Holes
4th
Bernadette Galvin (32) 5up
5th
Mary Lyons (31) 2up Last Nine Holes
6th
Marie O’Brien (21) 2up Last Nine Holes
7th
Sharon Ormond (13) 2up
Next Fixture will be 11th & 12th May 2024 Professional Mark Heinemann Prize Hotel 18 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course.
The Gleneagle Hotel Killarney Cups 16th May 2024 Mixed team of four event on Mahony’s Point
Captain’s Charity weekend 18th & 19th May 2024 team of four event contact reception to book tee time
CHAIRPERSON’S CUP - SINGLES STROKEPLAY
Played on Killeen; Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th May 2024
Winner Marcel Francois Brennan 63 (33)
2nd Jackson O’Mahony 61 (30)*
3rd Daniel Doona 64 (13) bk9
4th Jack O’Sullivan 64 (23)
5th Stephen O’Connor 65 (17)
Best Gross Greg Lanigan 72 (5)
*In accordance with Rule #12, KGFC Men's Club Competition Rules.
Category 1: 1st Ger Hogan 66 (7), 2nd Moss Lyons Jnr 68 (10) bk9, 3rd Jonathan Sparling 68 (8) bk9
Category 2: 1st Tom Long 66 (11), 2nd Cian O’Connor 67 (14) bk9, 3rd Tomas Barry 67 (11)
Category 3: 1st Patrick D Buckley 68 (19), 2nd Emmet Scanlan 69 (16) bk9, 3rd Brian Horgan 69 (16)
Category 4: 1st John Downey 69 (23) bk9, 2nd Jimmie Smith 69 (22), 3rd Damian Keane 70 (26)
Ross
Results :-
On May 4th & 5th we held the final round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with a very large turnout in good conditions .
The winners were :-
1st....Oliver Butler (15) 71
2nd.....Jimmie Smith (17) 71
Best Gross ...David MacIndoe (3) 74
Division 1:-
1st... Mike Brosnan (6) 72
2nd.....Tomas Kelliher (8) 75
Division 2:-
1st.....Anthony O'Mahony (19) 72
2nd...Darren Gaffey (13) 72
Division 3:-
1st .....Tony Fagan (22) 72
2nd ...Tim Ryan (23) 75
M D O'Shea Spring League winning team and runner up team :-
1st ....Tomas Kelliher, Darren Gaffey, Damian Greer, Lucas Cronin, Oliver McCarthy.
2nd....Alan Flynn,Dan Cronin, Thomas Horan, Mike O'Leary, Cian O'Mahony.
Category 1 winner...Peter Wickham.
Category 2 winner...John Cuskelly.
Category 3 winner..Jimmie Smith
Category 4 winner....Seamus McCarthy
Category 5 winner...Anthony O'Mahony.
On May 6th our President Betty Farrell, Lady Captain Mary McCarrick and Gents Captain Johnny Brosnan held their Drive in.
The winning teams in the scramble were:
1st ...M J O'Sullian, Brenda Kelliher, Bridie Doyle, Mike O'Leary
2nd... Donie Broderick, Bridie Brosnan,Mary Moynihan, Jordan O'Shea
Ballybunion
Fixtures:
Saturday 11th May 2024 Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Old Course
Sunday 12th May 2024 Tralee Men’s Exchange Day
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Competition Tuesday 30th April 2024 Cashen Course
1st Janet Horan (30) 39 Pts
2nd Deirdre Sheehan (22) 35 Pts
3rd Josephine Larkin (15) 30 Pts (B9: 20 Pts)
4th Anne Marie Sexton (24) 30 Pts (B9: 17 Pts)
Ladies 18 and 9 Competition Saturday 4th May 2024 Sponsored by Coco Boutique Old Course
OVERALL 1ST
Georgina Keane (12) 38pts (bk9-18)
OVERALL 2ND
Mary O’Grady (28) 38pts
CATEGORY 1:
1st Mary O’Donaghue (13) 35pts (bk9-17)
2nd Noirin Hitchen (7) 35pts
CATEGORY 2:
1st Louise Griffin (17) 36pts
2nd Ann Kennelly (17) 34pts(Bk6-14)
CATEGORY 3:
1st Mary Murphy (25) 34pts
2nd Bernie Moloney (24) 32pts
CATEGORY 4:
3rd Norma Henigan (39) 35pts
4th Anna Walsh (38) 34pts
SENIORS:
Mary Kelly (36) 33pts
Ladies 9 Hole Competition:
1st Tina Curtin (23) 18pts
Ladies Open Day Monday 6th May 2024 Old Course
1st Marian Finn (7), RENAGH MURPHY (9), Ann Creamer (12) & Mary Whelan (13) [Tipperary GC] 87pts
2nd Maria Fitzgerald (24), Margaret Moloney (16), [Maine Valley GC] Louise Lane (24) & Mary O'Grady (25) [Ballybunion GC] 81pts
3rd Sandra Nyhan (22), Carmel Kearney (7), Susan Coakley (14) & Marcella O' Flynn (14) [Mallow GC] 78pts (B9-39)
4th Siobhan O' Herlihy (7), Orla Murray (7) [Muskerry GC] CLAIRE LANE (13) [Fota Island GC] & Margaret McAuliffe (3) [Ballybunion GC] 78pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 12th May 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Study Kerry Cashen Course
Tuesday 14th May 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions 2nd May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st.Richard O’Reilly (16) 24+3 27pts.
2nd. Thomas J Quilter (23) 24-2 22pts.
3rd. Michael K Barrett (7) 26-5 21pts. B9-16.
Gross. Dan Sheehan 12pts.
4th. Michael Joyce (26) 21pts. B9-15.
5th. Patrick Byrnes (28) 26-6 20pts. B9-16.
6th. Patrick Snr Carmody (25) 24-4 20pts. B9-13.
7th. Joe Costello (22) 25-6 19pts. B9-16.
8th. John Maguire (20) 22-3 19pts. B9-15.
9th. Colm O’Callaghan (29) 18+1 19pts. B9-8.
10th. Jerry Costello (27) 17pts. B9-8.
V. Mike Jones (18) 8-3 5pts. B9-5
S.V. Michael P O’Farrell (22) 21-8 13pts. B9-15.
S.S.V. Miley Costello (15) 14-3 11pts.
Fixtures: Thursday 9th May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 3rd May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st June Hayes (41) 22pts
2nd Muireann O Sullivan (42) 18 pts-on the back 2
3rd Carol Anne Coolican (34) 18pts
4th Toni Quilter (23) 17 pts
Fixtures: Friday 10th May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Tralee
Wednesday 01st May
LADIES 3 PERSON REVERSE WALTZ
1st Emma Morrissey
Annette Dineen 73pts Countback 9 Holes
Niamh Galvin
2nd Maura Shanahan
Anne O Driscoll 73pts Countback 6 Holes
Maria O Connor
14 Cards Processed
Senior Men’s Results Wednesday 01st May
Results of 12 Hole Competition played on May 01st off Green & White Tees.
Green Tees
1st Terry Egan (23) 28 points
2nd Michael Galvin (18) 26 points
3rd Billy Naughton (23) 25 points - last 9 holes
54 cards processed
White Tees
1st Eamonn Fitzgerald (16) 27 points - last 6 holes
2nd Pat Prendeville (15) 27 points
3rd Paddy Stack (18) 26 points
20 cards processed
Ladies Results Saturday & Sunday 4/5th May Master Classic 3 Kindly sponsored by Oyster Tavern:
1st : Ava O Sullivan (30) 42 pts
2nd: Anne Moran (29) 41Pts
Best Gross: Emma Leahy (09) 26 Pts
3rd: :Margaret O’ Donoghue (34) 39 pts countback
Division 1: Ber Walsh (17) 39 pts
Division 2: Sandra o’ Sullivan (22) 37pts
Division 3: Barbara Reen (28) 39 pts
Division 4 Lucy Dawson(34) 32pts
Cards Processed.49
Men’s Results Results Saturday & Sunday 4/5 May Master Classic 3- Kindly Sponsored by The Oyster Tavern
1 John Joseph O'Sullivan 41 pts (21)
2 Bob Dillon 41 pts (22)
3 Denis Murphy 40 pts (21)
Best Gross: Gareth F O Donnell (+1) 38 pts
Division 1
1 Michael J. Sheehy 40 pts (08)
2 Wayne Guthrie 40 pts (07)
Division 2
1 Conor J. Foley 40 pts (12)
2 Ger Power 39 pts (10)
Division 3
1 James Kelliher 39 pts (16)
2 Richie O'Sullivan 39 pts (15)
Division 4
1 Sean Ciaran Ryan 38 pts (23)
2 James O'Connor 37 pts (21)
Back 9- David Leen 21 pts
Cards processed; 141
Pace of play excellent at approx. 4;10
Easiest holes; 3,18,9
Hardest holes; 12,11,10
Green tees competition – 4 played, no prize awarded
Congratulations to David Leen with a hole in one on the 16th on Saturday.
Junior Golf Results Saturday 4th May
18 Hole was won by Sean Hickey (17) 42 pts
9 Hole was won by Monty O’ Halloran (24) 28pts
Junior Scramble
1st Fiadh O’ Sullivan, Ailbhe Sheehy, Carragh Sheehy 21
2nd Cara Scott, Emily De Swardt, Leah O’ Connell 22
Senior Singles
1st Ciara Spring 23
2nd Ava O’ Sullivan 24
T3 Sean Collins, Rian Lynch, David O’ Connor 25
46 players.
Monday 6th May
4-person AmAm kindly sponsored by Office and Ink Results
1 Pat Prendeville Joe Rogers Breda Rogers Breda Shanahan 92 pts
2 Derek O'Brien Evan O'Brien Carly Horan Nils Conway 90 pts
3 Anne Kerins Michael P Kerins Denis Kelly Michael Lawlor 90 pts
38 cards processed.
Kenmare
Great to see another new winner this week, with new member Ger O’Sullivan winning the Sunday singles. Noreen Crowley won a very competitive O’Brien-Corkery Cup on Sunday.
Results of Mondays Mixed Open Singles and the Spring League final tables to follow.
Spring Lge. Round 4 - 18 Hole (05/05/2024)
1st - Ger O'Sullivan (32) - 45
2nd - Colm Breen (12) - 42
3rd - Mark Granville (15) - 41
Best Gross Rory O'Sullivan (3) – 34
Results of O'Brien Corkery Cup. Strokeplay. Kindly Sponsored by Davitts Restaurant.
1st: Noreen Crowley (19) 73 Nett.
2nd: Suzanne Doran (24) 74 Nett. OCB.
Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (6) 80 Gross.
3rd: Laura Hatton (26) 76 Nett. OCB.
Autumn Gold Thursday 2nd May Winner Jack Tuohy 20pts.
Ballyheigue Castle
Last Sunday was a 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Thornton Engineering Ltd Ballyheigue.
1st Gerard Carroll (22) 47 pts
2nd Patsy O'Connor (24) 39 pts
3rd Mark Condon (9) 39 pts
Next weekend will be a 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Keogh Decorators Killarney.
The first of the summer scrambles will start on Friday May 10th. Draw for partners will take place at 6.15pm with shotgun start at 6.30pm.
Inter Club.
Next Sunday the Jimmy Bruen team will play Dooks in Ballyheigue at 2.30pm.
On Friday the Mixed Foursomes team won against Tralee in Tralee. Pat Dillane & Anna Hill lost 5 & 3. Danny Casey & Karen Tess Lost 2 & 1. Declan McCann & Ena OBrien Won 3 & 1. Jerry Horan & Elaine Birmingham Won 1 Up. As the match finished 2-2 it went to a playoff which Pat & Anna won on the 2nd playoff hole. The team will play Kantuck in Ballyheigue in the next round.
On Saturday the Pierce Purcell team lost 3.5 to 0.5 against Tralee in Tralee. Frank Darcy & Colum Carroll Lost 2 & 1. David O'Grady & David Enright Lost 5 & 4. Gerry Behan & Mike Mulcahy Lost 4 & 3. Brian McGrath & John Joe O'Connor Level after 13 Holes when called in.
On Sunday the JB Carr team won 4-1 against Maine Valley in Ballyheigue. Jerry Horan & John B Griffin Won 2 & 1. Eamon Stack & James O'Sullivan Won 2 & 1. Jamsey McGrath & Jack Dempsey Won 4 & 3. John Twomey & John Barrett 1 Up after 13 Holes when called in. Jimmy Sullivan & John Dineen 1 Up after 13 Holes when called in.
Dooks
SPRING MEDAL - 4TH & 5TH May 2024
Winner of Medal: Ray Riordan (8) 66 Net C/B
2nd Declan Dennehy (21) 66 Net
3rd Brendan O’Donoghue 67 Net C/B
Next Weekend Sunday 12th May 2024
Colm Kelly Solicitors Singles – Stableford - White Markers
(Junior & Intermediate Scratch Cups on Saturday)
Results
Singles Sweep 20th & 21st April
1st Mark Blennerhasset(20) 41pts
2nd Billy OSullivan (20) 40pts
3rd Michael OShea (14) 39pts
Gross Karl Falvey (3) 36pts
Over 65's Declan Dennehy(20) 38pts
Ladies Club Results
Sunday 21st April – Astellas Pharma Scotch Foursomes Stableford
1st Sheelagh Yeates & Eileen Griffin (37) 43pts
2nd Catherine Doyle & Ogie O Sullivan (12) 41pts
3rd Louise Farrell & Brigin Quinlan (37) 40pts
Sunday 28th April Ladies Open Day
1st Kathleen Coffey (33) & Marie Gleeson (38) Maine Valley 45pts
2nd Caroline Mahony (13) & Catriona Daly (21) Dooks 44pts
3rd Helen O'Callaghan (19) & Cathy McGuinness (14) Kinsale 43pts
4th Maeve Burke (30) & Mary Kiely (29) Muskerry 43 pts
5th Ena O' Brien (39) Kenmare & Carmel Llywelyn (40) Maine Valley 42 pt