Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

1st Round Golfer of The Year was held on the 28th April and 30th April kindly and generously sponsored by Quinlans Seafood

Congratulations to the prizewinners.

1st Maeve Quirke (24) 74nett

2nd Karen Tess (18) 74nett

3rd Noeleen McKessey (29) 75nett

Our competition on the 4th and 5th May was kindly and generously sponsored by The Castlerosse Hotel.

1st Lady Captain Maire Ni Loinsigh (18) 33 points

2nd Hannah Moynihan (30) 30 points

3rd Colleen Coffey (23) 30 points

Killarney

Chairpersons Cup 18 Hole Ladies Single V Par Competition

played on Mahony’s Point Course on 4th & 5thMay 2024.

Sponsored by Management Council

Overall, Winner

Maire Murphy (23) 5up Last Nine Holes

2nd

Kate Anu Culloty (33) 7up

Best Gross

Tracy Eakin Tied

3rd

Jane Dwyer (18) 5up Last Nine Holes

4th

Bernadette Galvin (32) 5up

5th

Mary Lyons (31) 2up Last Nine Holes

6th

Marie O’Brien (21) 2up Last Nine Holes

7th

Sharon Ormond (13) 2up

Next Fixture will be 11th & 12th May 2024 Professional Mark Heinemann Prize Hotel 18 Hole Single Stableford on Killeen Course.

The Gleneagle Hotel Killarney Cups 16th May 2024 Mixed team of four event on Mahony’s Point

Captain’s Charity weekend 18th & 19th May 2024 team of four event contact reception to book tee time

CHAIRPERSON’S CUP - SINGLES STROKEPLAY

Played on Killeen; Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th May 2024

Winner Marcel Francois Brennan 63 (33)

2nd Jackson O’Mahony 61 (30)*

3rd Daniel Doona 64 (13) bk9

4th Jack O’Sullivan 64 (23)

5th Stephen O’Connor 65 (17)

Best Gross Greg Lanigan 72 (5)

*In accordance with Rule #12, KGFC Men's Club Competition Rules.

Category 1: 1st Ger Hogan 66 (7), 2nd Moss Lyons Jnr 68 (10) bk9, 3rd Jonathan Sparling 68 (8) bk9

Category 2: 1st Tom Long 66 (11), 2nd Cian O’Connor 67 (14) bk9, 3rd Tomas Barry 67 (11)

Category 3: 1st Patrick D Buckley 68 (19), 2nd Emmet Scanlan 69 (16) bk9, 3rd Brian Horgan 69 (16)

Category 4: 1st John Downey 69 (23) bk9, 2nd Jimmie Smith 69 (22), 3rd Damian Keane 70 (26)

Ross

Results :-

On May 4th & 5th we held the final round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with a very large turnout in good conditions .

The winners were :-

1st....Oliver Butler (15) 71

2nd.....Jimmie Smith (17) 71

Best Gross ...David MacIndoe (3) 74

Division 1:-

1st... Mike Brosnan (6) 72

2nd.....Tomas Kelliher (8) 75

Division 2:-

1st.....Anthony O'Mahony (19) 72

2nd...Darren Gaffey (13) 72

Division 3:-

1st .....Tony Fagan (22) 72

2nd ...Tim Ryan (23) 75

M D O'Shea Spring League winning team and runner up team :-

1st ....Tomas Kelliher, Darren Gaffey, Damian Greer, Lucas Cronin, Oliver McCarthy.

2nd....Alan Flynn,Dan Cronin, Thomas Horan, Mike O'Leary, Cian O'Mahony.

Category 1 winner...Peter Wickham.

Category 2 winner...John Cuskelly.

Category 3 winner..Jimmie Smith

Category 4 winner....Seamus McCarthy

Category 5 winner...Anthony O'Mahony.

On May 6th our President Betty Farrell, Lady Captain Mary McCarrick and Gents Captain Johnny Brosnan held their Drive in.

The winning teams in the scramble were:

1st ...M J O'Sullian, Brenda Kelliher, Bridie Doyle, Mike O'Leary

2nd... Donie Broderick, Bridie Brosnan,Mary Moynihan, Jordan O'Shea

Ballybunion

Fixtures:

Saturday 11th May 2024 Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Old Course

Sunday 12th May 2024 Tralee Men’s Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Competition Tuesday 30th April 2024 Cashen Course

1st Janet Horan (30) 39 Pts

2nd Deirdre Sheehan (22) 35 Pts

3rd Josephine Larkin (15) 30 Pts (B9: 20 Pts)

4th Anne Marie Sexton (24) 30 Pts (B9: 17 Pts)

Ladies 18 and 9 Competition Saturday 4th May 2024 Sponsored by Coco Boutique Old Course

OVERALL 1ST

Georgina Keane (12) 38pts (bk9-18)

OVERALL 2ND

Mary O’Grady (28) 38pts

CATEGORY 1:

1st Mary O’Donaghue (13) 35pts (bk9-17)

2nd Noirin Hitchen (7) 35pts

CATEGORY 2:

1st Louise Griffin (17) 36pts

2nd Ann Kennelly (17) 34pts(Bk6-14)

CATEGORY 3:

1st Mary Murphy (25) 34pts

2nd Bernie Moloney (24) 32pts

CATEGORY 4:

3rd Norma Henigan (39) 35pts

4th Anna Walsh (38) 34pts

SENIORS:

Mary Kelly (36) 33pts

Ladies 9 Hole Competition:

1st Tina Curtin (23) 18pts

Ladies Open Day Monday 6th May 2024 Old Course

1st Marian Finn (7), RENAGH MURPHY (9), Ann Creamer (12) & Mary Whelan (13) [Tipperary GC] 87pts

2nd Maria Fitzgerald (24), Margaret Moloney (16), [Maine Valley GC] Louise Lane (24) & Mary O'Grady (25) [Ballybunion GC] 81pts

3rd Sandra Nyhan (22), Carmel Kearney (7), Susan Coakley (14) & Marcella O' Flynn (14) [Mallow GC] 78pts (B9-39)

4th Siobhan O' Herlihy (7), Orla Murray (7) [Muskerry GC] CLAIRE LANE (13) [Fota Island GC] & Margaret McAuliffe (3) [Ballybunion GC] 78pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 12th May 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Study Kerry Cashen Course

Tuesday 14th May 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 2nd May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st.Richard O’Reilly (16) 24+3 27pts.

2nd. Thomas J Quilter (23) 24-2 22pts.

3rd. Michael K Barrett (7) 26-5 21pts. B9-16.

Gross. Dan Sheehan 12pts.

4th. Michael Joyce (26) 21pts. B9-15.

5th. Patrick Byrnes (28) 26-6 20pts. B9-16.

6th. Patrick Snr Carmody (25) 24-4 20pts. B9-13.

7th. Joe Costello (22) 25-6 19pts. B9-16.

8th. John Maguire (20) 22-3 19pts. B9-15.

9th. Colm O’Callaghan (29) 18+1 19pts. B9-8.

10th. Jerry Costello (27) 17pts. B9-8.

V. Mike Jones (18) 8-3 5pts. B9-5

S.V. Michael P O’Farrell (22) 21-8 13pts. B9-15.

S.S.V. Miley Costello (15) 14-3 11pts.

Fixtures: Thursday 9th May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competitions 3rd May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st June Hayes (41) 22pts

2nd Muireann O Sullivan (42) 18 pts-on the back 2

3rd Carol Anne Coolican (34) 18pts

4th Toni Quilter (23) 17 pts

Fixtures: Friday 10th May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Tralee

Wednesday 01st May

LADIES 3 PERSON REVERSE WALTZ

1st Emma Morrissey

Annette Dineen 73pts Countback 9 Holes

Niamh Galvin

2nd Maura Shanahan

Anne O Driscoll 73pts Countback 6 Holes

Maria O Connor

14 Cards Processed

Senior Men’s Results Wednesday 01st May

Results of 12 Hole Competition played on May 01st off Green & White Tees.

Green Tees

1st Terry Egan (23) 28 points

2nd Michael Galvin (18) 26 points

3rd Billy Naughton (23) 25 points - last 9 holes

54 cards processed

White Tees

1st Eamonn Fitzgerald (16) 27 points - last 6 holes

2nd Pat Prendeville (15) 27 points

3rd Paddy Stack (18) 26 points

20 cards processed

Ladies Results Saturday & Sunday 4/5th May Master Classic 3 Kindly sponsored by Oyster Tavern:

1st : Ava O Sullivan (30) 42 pts

2nd: Anne Moran (29) 41Pts

Best Gross: Emma Leahy (09) 26 Pts

3rd: :Margaret O’ Donoghue (34) 39 pts countback

Division 1: Ber Walsh (17) 39 pts

Division 2: Sandra o’ Sullivan (22) 37pts

Division 3: Barbara Reen (28) 39 pts

Division 4 Lucy Dawson(34) 32pts

Cards Processed.49

Men’s Results Results Saturday & Sunday 4/5 May Master Classic 3- Kindly Sponsored by The Oyster Tavern

1 John Joseph O'Sullivan 41 pts (21)

2 Bob Dillon 41 pts (22)

3 Denis Murphy 40 pts (21)

Best Gross: Gareth F O Donnell (+1) 38 pts

Division 1

1 Michael J. Sheehy 40 pts (08)

2 Wayne Guthrie 40 pts (07)

Division 2

1 Conor J. Foley 40 pts (12)

2 Ger Power 39 pts (10)

Division 3

1 James Kelliher 39 pts (16)

2 Richie O'Sullivan 39 pts (15)

Division 4

1 Sean Ciaran Ryan 38 pts (23)

2 James O'Connor 37 pts (21)

Back 9- David Leen 21 pts

Cards processed; 141

Pace of play excellent at approx. 4;10

Easiest holes; 3,18,9

Hardest holes; 12,11,10

Green tees competition – 4 played, no prize awarded

Congratulations to David Leen with a hole in one on the 16th on Saturday.

Junior Golf Results Saturday 4th May

18 Hole was won by Sean Hickey (17) 42 pts

9 Hole was won by Monty O’ Halloran (24) 28pts

Junior Scramble

1st Fiadh O’ Sullivan, Ailbhe Sheehy, Carragh Sheehy 21

2nd Cara Scott, Emily De Swardt, Leah O’ Connell 22

Senior Singles

1st Ciara Spring 23

2nd Ava O’ Sullivan 24

T3 Sean Collins, Rian Lynch, David O’ Connor 25

46 players.

Monday 6th May

4-person AmAm kindly sponsored by Office and Ink Results

1 Pat Prendeville Joe Rogers Breda Rogers Breda Shanahan 92 pts

2 Derek O'Brien Evan O'Brien Carly Horan Nils Conway 90 pts

3 Anne Kerins Michael P Kerins Denis Kelly Michael Lawlor 90 pts

38 cards processed.

Kenmare

Great to see another new winner this week, with new member Ger O’Sullivan winning the Sunday singles. Noreen Crowley won a very competitive O’Brien-Corkery Cup on Sunday.

Results of Mondays Mixed Open Singles and the Spring League final tables to follow.

Spring Lge. Round 4 - 18 Hole (05/05/2024)

1st - Ger O'Sullivan (32) - 45

2nd - Colm Breen (12) - 42

3rd - Mark Granville (15) - 41

Best Gross Rory O'Sullivan (3) – 34

Results of O'Brien Corkery Cup. Strokeplay. Kindly Sponsored by Davitts Restaurant.

1st: Noreen Crowley (19) 73 Nett.

2nd: Suzanne Doran (24) 74 Nett. OCB.

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (6) 80 Gross.

3rd: Laura Hatton (26) 76 Nett. OCB.

Autumn Gold Thursday 2nd May Winner Jack Tuohy 20pts.

Ballyheigue Castle

Last Sunday was a 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Thornton Engineering Ltd Ballyheigue.

1st Gerard Carroll (22) 47 pts

2nd Patsy O'Connor (24) 39 pts

3rd Mark Condon (9) 39 pts

Next weekend will be a 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Keogh Decorators Killarney.

The first of the summer scrambles will start on Friday May 10th. Draw for partners will take place at 6.15pm with shotgun start at 6.30pm.

Inter Club.

Next Sunday the Jimmy Bruen team will play Dooks in Ballyheigue at 2.30pm.

On Friday the Mixed Foursomes team won against Tralee in Tralee. Pat Dillane & Anna Hill lost 5 & 3. Danny Casey & Karen Tess Lost 2 & 1. Declan McCann & Ena OBrien Won 3 & 1. Jerry Horan & Elaine Birmingham Won 1 Up. As the match finished 2-2 it went to a playoff which Pat & Anna won on the 2nd playoff hole. The team will play Kantuck in Ballyheigue in the next round.

On Saturday the Pierce Purcell team lost 3.5 to 0.5 against Tralee in Tralee. Frank Darcy & Colum Carroll Lost 2 & 1. David O'Grady & David Enright Lost 5 & 4. Gerry Behan & Mike Mulcahy Lost 4 & 3. Brian McGrath & John Joe O'Connor Level after 13 Holes when called in.

On Sunday the JB Carr team won 4-1 against Maine Valley in Ballyheigue. Jerry Horan & John B Griffin Won 2 & 1. Eamon Stack & James O'Sullivan Won 2 & 1. Jamsey McGrath & Jack Dempsey Won 4 & 3. John Twomey & John Barrett 1 Up after 13 Holes when called in. Jimmy Sullivan & John Dineen 1 Up after 13 Holes when called in.

Dooks

SPRING MEDAL - 4TH & 5TH May 2024

Winner of Medal: Ray Riordan (8) 66 Net C/B

2nd Declan Dennehy (21) 66 Net

3rd Brendan O’Donoghue 67 Net C/B

Next Weekend Sunday 12th May 2024

Colm Kelly Solicitors Singles – Stableford - White Markers

(Junior & Intermediate Scratch Cups on Saturday)

Results

Singles Sweep 20th & 21st April

1st Mark Blennerhasset(20) 41pts

2nd Billy OSullivan (20) 40pts

3rd Michael OShea (14) 39pts

Gross Karl Falvey (3) 36pts

Over 65's Declan Dennehy(20) 38pts

Ladies Club Results

Sunday 21st April – Astellas Pharma Scotch Foursomes Stableford

1st Sheelagh Yeates & Eileen Griffin (37) 43pts

2nd Catherine Doyle & Ogie O Sullivan (12) 41pts

3rd Louise Farrell & Brigin Quinlan (37) 40pts

Sunday 28th April Ladies Open Day

1st Kathleen Coffey (33) & Marie Gleeson (38) Maine Valley 45pts

2nd Caroline Mahony (13) & Catriona Daly (21) Dooks 44pts

3rd Helen O'Callaghan (19) & Cathy McGuinness (14) Kinsale 43pts

4th Maeve Burke (30) & Mary Kiely (29) Muskerry 43 pts

5th Ena O' Brien (39) Kenmare & Carmel Llywelyn (40) Maine Valley 42 pt