Zebo omitted from Ireland training squad

Sep 17, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrysport
There's no place for Simon Zebo is Ireland's 50-man training squad ahead of the Autumn internationals.

Munster's record try scorer has returned to Thomond Park after two years in France with Racing and is eligible to return to the international fold.

The 50 players are set to assemble for a one-day training camp in preparation for games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in November.

Bristol's director of rugby union Pat Lam has signed a new long-term contract.

The former Connacht coach will remain at Ashton Gate until at least 2028.

Lam led Bristol to a third placed finish in thePremiership last season and to their European Challenge Cup triumph in 2020.

