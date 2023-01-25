Advertisement
Sport

Wucherley in contention to make first Munster appearance since October

Jan 25, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Wucherley in contention to make first Munster appearance since October Wucherley in contention to make first Munster appearance since October
Share this article

Munster's Fineen Wycherley is in contention to make his first appearance since October away to Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

He returned to training this week after recovering from a shoulder issue and is available for selection.

Mike Haley meanwhile is to go for a scan this week to assess the ankle injury he sustained in Toulouse on Sunday.

Advertisement

Simon Zebo will be unavailable for the trip to Italy due to illness.

***

Rufus McLean has been sacked by Glasgow Warriors after admitting a charge of domestic abuse.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old wing - who has three caps for Scotland - has had his contract terminated for gross misconduct.

The URC club says his actions "cannot be condoned."

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus