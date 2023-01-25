Wucherley in contention to make first Munster appearance since October

Munster's Fineen Wycherley is in contention to make his first appearance since October away to Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

He returned to training this week after recovering from a shoulder issue and is available for selection.

Mike Haley meanwhile is to go for a scan this week to assess the ankle injury he sustained in Toulouse on Sunday.

Simon Zebo will be unavailable for the trip to Italy due to illness.

Rufus McLean has been sacked by Glasgow Warriors after admitting a charge of domestic abuse.

The 22-year-old wing - who has three caps for Scotland - has had his contract terminated for gross misconduct.

The URC club says his actions "cannot be condoned."