Jesse Lingard scored twice yesterday as England beat Andorra 4-0 in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

That's five wins out of five for Gareth Southgate's side so far in Group I.

Elsewhere, a Gareth Bale hat-trick saw Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in Group E.

Advertisement

Shane Ferguson's goal handed Northern Ireland a 1-0 win in their friendly against Estonia.