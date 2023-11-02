Advertisement
World Cup final referee announces retirement

Nov 2, 2023 14:57 By radiokerrysport
World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes has announced his retirement.

The English official refereed over 100 Test matches as well 273 English Premiership games and 10 Premiership finals.

On the international stage he officiated in 17 Six Nations tournaments and over 27 World Cup games across five tournaments.

Barnes was in charge for Ireland's pool victory over Tonga and their quarter-final loss to New Zealand and was the man in the middle for the final between South Africa and the All Blacks.

Munster will be boosted by the return of their World Cup winners.

While the South African Jean Kleyn & RG Snyman have yet to return to the setup in Limerick, according to Mike Prendergast, they’re success will bring a boost to the camp…

Munster take on Dragons this Saturday in Corks Musgrave Park at 5.15pm.

Leigh Halfpenny's final match for Wales will see him start at fullback in Saturday's match against the Barbarian's in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland's chosen 12 of his Rugby World Cup squad to play the game.

It's in tribute to record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones, who called time on his international career earlier this year.

