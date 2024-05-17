The Killarney Technology Innovation Centre has been granted planning permission for an extension.

It will be a two-storey building including office and meeting spaces; it’ll have a floor area of 814 square metres.

The building will incorporate sustainable elements such as a biodiverse green roof system, PV solar panels and a secure covered cycle storage to facilitate cycling as an active travel option.

Advertisement

Killarney Technology Innovation Centre, Conor O’Leary says this expansion represents a significant investment in the future of the local economy.

He says they are hopeful that work on the project will begin within two years: