Killarney Business Innovation Centre granted planning permission for extension

May 17, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Business Innovation Centre granted planning permission for extension
Members of the board of the Killarney Technology Innovation Centre with Michael O’ Keeffe SCIAT from Healycornelius Design Ltd. reviewing the new building plans. FRONT L to R Seated – Marie Moloney, Sean Counihan (Chairperson), Tomás Hayes, Back L to R – Michael O’ Keeffe (SCIAT from Healycornelius Design Ltd) Noel Spillane, Bill Thorne, Michael Coghlan.
The Killarney Technology Innovation Centre has been granted planning permission for an extension.

It will be a two-storey building including office and meeting spaces; it’ll have a floor area of 814 square metres.

The building will incorporate sustainable elements such as a biodiverse green roof system, PV solar panels and a secure covered cycle storage to facilitate cycling as an active travel option.

Killarney Technology Innovation Centre, Conor O’Leary says this expansion represents a significant investment in the future of the local economy.

He says they are hopeful that work on the project will begin within two years:

