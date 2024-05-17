The acting CEO of Siamsa Tíre says the company is now starting from a clean sheet of paper financially, after its partners helped it clear legacy debt.

Siamsa Tíre is restructuring its operations, making three creative roles redundant, transferring the National Folk Theatre to its original home of Teach Finuge, and a change in programming.

The company is also planning to sell Teach Siamsa na Carraige in Dingle, telling members the company has reached a pivotal point and changes are necessary to take the company forward.

Acting CEO Nicola Hopcroft says the company’s financial situation by the end of November was grave, but the company has now reached the point of a clean sheet thanks to its strategic funding partners.

These partners include Kerry County Council, the Arts Council, and Department of Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Nicola Hopcroft says the company was essentially left with the option to restructure the business, or wind it down entirely.

Nicola Hopcroft adds any rumours of folk classes moving from Tralee are not true, even though the summer programme as it was is moving to Finuge.